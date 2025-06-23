7IM appointments Matthew Yeates and Shanti Kelemen as Co-Chief Investment Officers

7IM has announced that it has appointed Matthew Yeates and Shanti Kelemen as Co-Chief Investment Officers, both reporting directly to CEO Dean Proctor.

As Co-Chief Investment Officers, they will jointly oversee 7IM’s Investment Management team—each bringing distinct but complementary expertise. Together, they will lead the firm’s investment strategy, client communication and propositional development, as 7IM continues to scale and integrate recent acquisitions.

Yeates, formerly Deputy CIO at 7IM, brings deep expertise in quantitative strategies, risk management and alternatives, having held senior positions within the firm focused on these respective areas. He was also the lead architect behind 7IM’s award winning retirement income solution.

Kelemen, who starts on 1 September, joins from M&G Wealth Investments, where she served as Chief Investment Officer, bringing with her a strong background in investment strategy, business development and client engagement. Prior to M&G Wealth Investments, Kelemen has held senior positions at Brown Shipley & Co and Coutts.

The announcement follows a series of recent senior leadership appointments—including Nick Allen as Chief Integration Officer, Harriet Massey as Chief Transformation Officer, and Chris Phillips as Chief Value Officer—as 7IM continues to invest in the strength, depth and breadth of its executive leadership to support the firm’s long-term growth ambitions.

Commenting on the appointments, Dean Proctor, CEO of 7IM, said: “I’m delighted to appoint Shanti and Matthew as Co-CIOs. Together, they bring complementary strengths, deep insight, and a shared passion for delivering exceptional investment outcomes for our clients. These appointments are a clear signal of our ambition to scale with purpose—anchored by robust governance, strategic clarity and a team of outstanding leaders.”

Matthew Yeates, Co-Chief Investment Officer at 7IM, said: “It’s a privilege to step into this role and lead the next chapter of our investment approach alongside Shanti. We’ve built strong foundations and real momentum—but there’s more to do, and we’re just getting started. It’s great to have Shanti join and, with her different experience and perspectives, I’m excited to work together on delivering our growth ambitions.”

Shanti Kelemen, Co-Chief Investment Officer at 7IM, added: “I’m thrilled to be joining 7IM at such an exciting time in its growth journey. Working with such a high-calibre team to help advisers and clients is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to co-leading 7IM’s talented investment team with Matthew.”