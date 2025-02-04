7IM expands its platform team to accelerate platform growth – Daniel Willsher and Lloyd Swinton

7IM has appointed Daniel Willsher as Head of Network Relationships and Lloyd Swinton as Senior Platform Relationship Manager as it accelerates its growth plan. The business’s continued expansion of its platform team is part of a multimillion-pound and multi-year investment into its award-winning proprietary platform.

Lloyd will lead a team of Platform Relationship Managers that operates across the UK to support partner firms and develop deeper engagements with them. Lloyd joins from M&G. Having held previous roles at Cofunds, Aegon and Skandia, building rich platform adoption and client relationship experience.

These two additions to 7IM follow a series of senior hires to the platform servicing and transformation teams with further recruitment underway as part of a continued drive to attract more new talent into the business. The investment underpins a key pillar of 7IM’s strategic growth plans to provide unrivalled service to advisers and clients as it seeks to cement itself as one of the leading vertically integrated players in the wealth management industry.

Russell Lancaster, Managing Director, Platform and Intermediary Partnerships at 7IM, said: “We welcome both Daniel and Lloyd who join at an exciting time for the business having announced major investment into our tech and crucially our servicing teams. Both bring valuable experience that will boost our existing talent as we progress to the next stage of our growth journey.

“7IM prides itself on providing an unrivalled experience, putting advisers front and centre of everything we deliver, and we can only do this by continued investment into both our tech and our people. Our aim is work in partnership with advisers to make their lives easier and enable them to provide the best possible solutions to their clients approaching and in retirement.”

Daniel Willsher, Head of Network Relationships at 7IM, added: “I am excited to be joining 7IM and contributing to the next chapter of this dynamic business. 7IM has an excellent reputation for being service focused and genuinely engaging with advice firms. I’m looking forward to shaping our new Network Relationship Desk so that we build on this further.”

Lloyd Swinton, Senior Platform Relationship Manager at 7IM, comments, “7IM has a talented team and I’m looking forward to working alongside my new colleagues to deepen the relationships with the advisers and planners we partner with. I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting growth journey and helping 7IM achieve its vision of delivering an unrivalled experience to advisers and their clients.”