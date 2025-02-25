7IM expands service team further with Business Development Manager for the Northwest

7IM has appointed Nicky Snow as Business Development Manager for the Northwest to reinforce its support for advisers in the region and drive forward 7IM’s strategic growth plans. The appointment forms part of a wider investment in 7IM’s Intermediary business— which remains at the heart of its growth plans as it looks to further cement its position as a leading vertically integrated player in the financial planning industry.

Nicky has over 35 years’ experience in the sector, most recently as Business Development Manager for M&G Wealth. Previous roles include time at Rowanmoor and Legal & General in National Account Business Development positions. In her new role, she will work with financial planners across the Northwest to identify opportunities for 7IM to deliver tailored investment solutions, cutting-edge technology, and best-in-class service to support them and their clients.

This announcement follows a series of senior hires to 7IM’s platform servicing and transformation teams. Further recruitment is underway as part of a continued drive to attract more new talent into the business.

Chris Justham, Managing Director, Intermediary Solutions said:

“We welcome Nicky at an exciting time for the business as we continue to invest heavily in our proposition to deliver the best possible experience for financial planners and their clients. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the community, Nicky will play a key role in strengthening our partnerships with advisers and ensuring the solutions and services we provide make their lives easier.”

Nicky Snow, Business Development Manager, Northwest said:

“The business is growing from strength to strength and I’m excited to be a part of 7IM’s journey. Having spent many years working with advisers I understand the challenges they face, and I am looking forward to harnessing my knowledge to enhance how we support them.”