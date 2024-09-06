7IM hits the road for its regional roadshows this Autumn – as well as unveiling plans for the changing face of its platform

7IM today announces that it is set to hit the road for a series of regional roadshows that will take place across 12 UK locations. The breakfast events will run from 12th September – 24th October and will unveil major plans by 7IM for significant investment in its proprietary platform technology. This follows investment into the business by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan earlier this year and will allow it to focus on key developments based on adviser feedback that will set them apart in the market.

As well as unveiling plans for the changing face of the 7IM platform, the shows will include the following sessions:

Ben Kumar, 7IM’s Head of UK Equity Strategy and co-host of LBC’s regular investment session with Tom Swarbrick and Chris Justham, will be sharing his view on what is currently happening in the market

With increasing numbers of advisers showing dissatisfaction with their centralised retirement proposition, 7IM will detail their investigation into the most efficient and compliant ways of delivering retirement income, especially at a time when clients and the regulator are asking questions

And Canada Life will explore how firms can provide tax efficient solutions for clients as frozen income tax thresholds drag more pensioners into higher or additional rate tax bands.

The breakfasts will be hosted in Sheffield, Leicester, Newmarket, Exeter, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Southampton, Maidenhead, Belfast and Manchester.

Commenting on the programme, Russell Lancaster, Managing Director of Platform and Intermediary Partnerships at 7IM said: “We can’t wait to get out on the road and share our plans for investment into our planform and the technology underpinning 7IM’s investment services. This is a huge part of our pledge to financial planners and advisers as we commit to supporting them with running their businesses and equipping them with the tools they need to make doing their jobs easier.”

Chris Justham, Managing Director of Intermediary Solution at 7IM added: “The work advisers do is hugely important and impacts people’s lives, and delivering the security they need in retirement is massively rewarding. But from our regular conversations with the advisory community, we know they are up against it. They’re grappling with big issues like the FCA’s review of retirement income advice which has highlighted further changes that need to be made to retirement advice models. We hope advisers will join us as we work to help them adapt to the ways they need to think about retirement for their clients, as demographics change as well as the constantly shifting regulatory landscape.”

Paul Schrijver, Head of Bond Sales at Canada Life, said: “In the last two years, the landscape for tax planning has slowly changed in favour of bonds and it might be that this continues beyond the Budget next month. We want to ensure advisers and paraplanners are aware of how bonds can be set up and what the advantages are, in particular how Offshore Bonds can be made future-proof for generations to come.”

If you are interested in attending the 7IM Breakfast – Autumn 2024, then please book your place here