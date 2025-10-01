A core fixed income allocation for all seasons

The Legal & General Strategic Bond Fund has reached £1bn AUM as of May 2025 – a major milestone and a testament to the growing recognition of this strategy.

The fund seeks to outperform fixed income markets across multiple credit and interest rate cycles, offering diversified exposure to credit, active management of interest rate exposure, and a team-based approach for long-term outcomes.

The value of an investment and any income taken from it is not guaranteed and can go down as well as up, and the investor may get back less than the original amount invested.

