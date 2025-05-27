A guessing game: 1 in 6 UK adults relying on gut instinct to estimate retirement needs

Millions of UK adults are heading toward retirement with little more than a hunch, new research from Standard Life’s Retirement Voice report reveals.

One in six (16%) say they’ve relied on guesswork or gut instinct to determine how much they’ll need for a financially secure retirement. Concerningly, almost two in five (39%) admit they’ve not worked out how much they’ll need at all. This includes 43% of Generation X and 34% of Baby Boomers – many of whom are approaching or past state pension age.

The risks of such uncertainty are clear: nearly half (47%) of those surveyed are worried their retirement savings won’t stretch the full length of their retirement, including 31% of Baby Boomers.

Dean Butler, Managing Director for Retail Direct at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “Planning for retirement can feel daunting, and with so many factors at play it’s not surprising that people often resort to guesswork. Part of the challenge is that calculating how much you’ll need involves a lot of moving parts – inflation and your expected retirement date are considerations, as are your lifestyle goals and any additional income sources. Without the right tools or support, it can be difficult to know where to start.

“Connecting with your future self can be an issue too. Retirement can feel very distant, especially when you’re busy judging the demands of everyday life. It’s tempting to put retirement planning off or assume it will all make sense in the end, but the delay can be costly. The good news is that help is available and with a few small steps, like regularly reviewing your current level of savings and using an online pension calculator, you can start to build a clearer picture of what you’ll need.”

Dean Butler shares tips on how best to prepare for retirement and estimate how much you’ll need to save: