A ‘political gimmick that was doomed to fail’ says AJ Bell’s Summersgill as Chancellor ditches British ISA plans

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has scrapped plans brought forward by the previous government and which were first announced in the Spring Budget earlier this year, to introduce a UK ISA, according to the Financial Times . AJ Bell led opposition to the idea, warning a UK ISA would add complexity and be ineffective in its aim of boosting UK capital markets

Commenting on the latest news, AJ Bell CEO, Michael Summersgill, says:

“The UK ISA was a political gimmick that was doomed to fail in its objective of boosting investment in UK Plc. The new government deserves huge credit for consigning this ill-conceived idea to the policy dustbin and will hopefully now take a more sensible, long-term approach to ISA reform than their predecessors, focused on simplification for the benefit of consumers.

“Merging Cash and Stocks and Shares ISAs is the obvious starting point, a reform that would make life easier for investors and would-be investors and could provide a significant boost to UK capital markets into the bargain. Over the longer-term, the government should consider whether the best features of the current ISA regime can be combined into a single ISA product.

 
 

“The benefits of simplification for consumers and the UK economy could be substantial. In particular, merging Cash ISAs and Stocks and Shares ISAs – the two most popular ISA products in the UK – would make it easier for those holding money in Cash ISAs to transition towards long-term investing.

“HMRC data suggests there are around 3 million people in the UK with £20,000 or more invested in Cash ISAs and no money invested in Stocks and Shares ISAs. If just half of that money was invested for the long term, an additional £30 billion of investment would be unlocked. That is a conservative estimate and the actual figure may be far higher, given that HMRC’s data indicates many of those individuals hold a Cash ISA balance far in excess of £20,000.

“Given around half of ISA assets on AJ Bell’s platform are invested in UK companies or UK-focused funds, UK-based firms should disproportionately benefit as a result. From this basis, further reforms aimed at encouraging money to flow to UK business can be considered when economic circumstances allow.

“Increasing the overall ISA allowance from £20,000 to £25,000 should naturally drive more money towards UK plc, while creating a genuine incentive to invest in UK assets, such as by scrapping stamp duty on UK investments, would also help achieve this aim.”

 
 

