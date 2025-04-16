A stellar year for Moneyfacts Private Medical Insurance Star Ratings 2025

Moneyfacts is pleased to announce the Moneyfacts Annual Star Ratings 2025 for the Private Medical Insurance arena.

· Year-on-year the number of Private Medical Insurance products available for assessment has remained the same, at 41.

· The number of Private Medical Insurance products awarded a Five-Star is 18, the number achieving Four-Star stands at six, while the number or products awarded a Three-Star is also six.

· Over 80 fields of information are collected per individual product, all of which are available for assessment.

The products awarded Five-, Four- or Three-Star Ratings offer the most comprehensive range of standout features and competitive limits, which set them apart from the rest of the market.

Moneyfacts has been analysing data for more than 35 years, with the instantly recognisable Moneyfacts badge of quality helping inform consumers when comparing Private Medical Insurance.

Nine out of 10 people agree that a Star Rating from an independent and impartial company could influence their decision in considering taking out a Financial Services product.* (*Source: Moneyfacts Group Plc, Financial Services online consumer survey 2/25).

Lee Tillcock, Editor of Investment Life & Pensions Moneyfacts, said:

“Another year that has seen ongoing pressures within and on the NHS has seen the demand for quality, yet affordable, private medical insurance (PMI) continue to grow – in fact, the need for PMI has arguably never been greater. While a number of innovations and a greater range of additional benefits have made PMI a more compelling product, they have also made it arguably more complex. The Moneyfacts Private Medical Insurance Star Ratings help customers direct their focus and make an informed decision, by highlighting the most comprehensive products on the market.”

Numerous features are considered when assessing the ratings, and some of these include:

Private Medical Insurance