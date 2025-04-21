A whopping 70% of leaders feel guilty when taking time off from their businesses, according to latest Uswitch survey

Small business owners are facing an ongoing challenge: the inability to fully disconnect from work. According to research by Uswitch.com, a staggering 70% of entrepreneurs feel guilty taking time off from their businesses, even during annual leave.

The study surveyed 1,000 small business owners across the UK and sheds light on the pressure entrepreneurs face when it comes to stepping away from their work.

The majority (65%) of entrepreneurs work between 30 to 50 hours per week[5], with almost half of them (40%) exceeding 40 working hours per week.[6]

This heavy workload places business owners at a heightened risk of burnout, reflecting a wider trend across the UK workforce.

A report by the Mental Health Foundation[7] found that stress-related absences cost UK businesses £28 billion annually, with burnout being a significant contributing factor.

With so many responsibilities to manage, entrepreneurs often struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance – highlighting the growing importance of finding ways to achieve it.

The hidden cost of admin overload

A significant contributor to SME owners’ inability to switch off is the high volume of administrative tasks they manage on a weekly basis.

One in four entrepreneurs spends between 11 to 15 hours a week on admin. [8]

Financial management is the second most time-consuming task for SME owners, with over a third struggling to keep up.[9]

These numbers reveal the critical need for better time management and automation solutions. With technology advancing rapidly, small businesses have the opportunity to reduce admin burdens, improve overall efficiency, and free up more time to be creative, innovative, and strategic.

The burden of financial admin

Much of the pressure SME owners feel stems from the overwhelming time spent on financial tasks. Respondents to the study were asked to choose up to three admin tasks that take up most of their time. Managing their inboxes was the most common response (45%), followed by banking (38%) and meetings (33%).[10]

The study highlights how financial admin responsibilities – such as chasing late payments, switching bank accounts, and managing cash flow – add to the stress of running a business.

In fact, nearly 40% of SME owners have to chase payments every month,[11] while 67% are missing out on better banking deals by not switching accounts.[12]

The wider impact on UK SMEs

The inability to take time off doesn’t just impact individual business owners – it has a ripple effect across the entire SME ecosystem. When entrepreneurs burn out, businesses suffer from reduced innovation, lower efficiency, and increased staff turnover, according to Founder Reports. [13]

SMEs contribute nearly £2.4 trillion to the UK economy, making them a vital part of national growth. Ensuring that small business owners maintain a sustainable work-life balance is not just a personal concern, but an economic necessity. [14]

How SME owners can reclaim their time

According to Andy Elder, Uswitch business current accounts expert, prioritising work-life balance is essential to long-term success. He shares practical strategies for SME owners looking to reclaim their time:

Leverage automation tools: Nearly a third (31%) of entrepreneurs report that automation saves them almost 7 hours a week on admin.[15] By using tools like accounting software, AI-driven email sorting, and automated invoicing, businesses can free up valuable hours. Use business credit cards wisely: Financial admin can be streamlined with the right banking solutions. Business credit cards help manage cash flow efficiently while also providing rewards such as cashback and travel perks. Check Uswitch business credit cards for more information. Improve invoicing and payment processes: With 40% of SME owners chasing payments every month, late payments remain a major concern.[16] Setting clear payment terms and using automated reminders can help reduce delays. Delegate and outsource: Entrepreneurs often take on multiple roles, but strategic delegation or outsourcing administrative tasks can significantly ease workload pressures. Schedule breaks and time off: Business owners need to actively schedule time away from work to recharge. Establishing clear boundaries, such as setting ‘out of office’ alerts and designating no-work weekends, can be highly effective.

Andy Elder, Uswitch business current accounts expert said:

“SME owners are the backbone of the UK economy, but the pressure to always be ‘on’ takes its toll. Our data shows that many business owners are struggling to take time off, largely due to admin burdens and financial admin pressures.

“With many business owners caught in a cycle of admin overload, financial management tasks, and long working hours, it’s time to explore solutions that can help SMEs regain control of their time.

“By leveraging smarter financial management tools and automation, entrepreneurs can reclaim their time, reduce stress, and create more sustainable working patterns.”

Actionable takeaways for SMEs

Implement automation to reduce admin hours

Reassess business banking options to maximise savings

Set boundaries to protect work-life balance

Streamline invoicing to improve cash flow

Seek expert advice to optimise business operations

