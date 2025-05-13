Aberdeen Adviser reflects on tax year end success and strategic readiness for 2025

With the 2024/25 tax year now closed, Aberdeen Adviser business has taken the opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned and successes achieved during one of the busiest and most volatile periods in recent memory. A combination of geopolitical disruption and domestic policy changes made for a challenging environment, but thanks to strong planning, investment in technology, and a committed customer experience team, the firm navigated the period with confidence and delivered outstanding service to clients and advisers alike.

Strategic Planning Pays Off

The run-up to the tax year end (TYE) is always a time of intense activity. This year, it was further complicated by the announcement of “Liberation Day” by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 2 and the UK Chancellor’s Spring Statement on March 26. These external factors contributed to the second highest volume of calls answered in Aberdeen’s Wrap platform’s history during the final week before TYE.

Despite these pressures, the firm achieved a 95% customer satisfaction rate, an average call answer speed of just 37 seconds, and an abandon rate of only 2.3%—all during the run up to TYE, 1st March to 5th April, when nearly 35,000 calls were fielded.

“Our approach was simple but effective: make sure we had engaged colleagues integrated into the business, train thoroughly, and build systems and processes that can adapt quickly,” said Jonny Black, Chief Client Experience Officer at Aberdeen Adviser.

“Recruitment and training began as early as October 2024 to ensure our customer-facing teams were fully equipped to handle the expected surge in demand.”

Maximising Availability and Minimising Delays

Aberdeen’s platforms recorded over 135,000 service-related interactions in the month leading up to April 5, reflecting the importance of planning timely and executing to the plan. By setting themselves up in the right way, having good colleague availability, supporting new digital ways of working and listening to the feedback received previously they were able to reduce call volume by 10% year on year. This ensured that phone lines remained free for the most urgent queries and enabled advisers to pre-fund, access essential tax information, and utilise advanced tools all in one place.

Responding to Market Volatility

The unexpected geopolitical tremors caused by Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement created anxiety for many platform clients – particularly those looking to access their funds over this volatile period. Thanks to a flexible strategy and robust digital infrastructure, Aberdeen Wrap was able to handle the shifting landscape with minimal disruption.

“The volatility created a more drawn-out and intense TYE period than we’re used to,” Jonny continued. “But we stayed steady, adjusted where necessary, and ensured that every client who needed assistance got it quickly and with full support.”

Looking Ahead

As the new financial year gets under way, and macro economic uncertainty remains, Aberdeen is focused on building upon the strong foundations laid during the 24/25 TYE. Continued investment in the digitalisation of the platforms, cross-team support structures, and staff training will remain at the core of its strategy.

“In a world that seems increasingly unpredictable, preparation and adaptability are no longer just best practices – they are business essentials,” said Jonny. “We’re proud of how we supported advisers and clients this year, and we’re excited to continue evolving our service in the months ahead.”