Aberdeen MPS price reduced across all external platforms as it’s rated Best Performing Growth MPS

Aberdeen Adviser, provider of the UK’s second largest adviser platform by assets, has today announced the Aberdeen MPS range will reduce in cost from 25bps to 15bps, and the Aberdeen Sustainable MPS range will reduce from 20bps to 15bps, on all external platforms from 1 November 2025.

The price reduction provides consistent and competitive value to advisers and their clients regardless of which platform is used.

This news comes at a time when the Aberdeen Index MPS has been recognised as the best performing growth model in Defaqto’s MPS Comparator Analysis for the third year in a row. This recognition is based on data from approximately 123 DFMs across circa 3,000 portfolios across both platform and direct.

Mark Hopcroft, Head of Investment Solutions, at Aberdeen Adviser said; “With over £3billion in assets under management and growing, today’s announcement underscores our commitment to clients and ambition for growth. This price reduction is just one of the ways we’re ensuring Aberdeen’s range of MPS solutions remains a compelling, high-quality solution in a competitive market. We are focused on delivering value, performance, and transparency to advisers, and their clients.

We’re also delighted the Aberdeen Index MPS has once again been recognised as the best performing growth model in Defaqto’s MPS Comparator Analysis. It’s a strong endorsement of our disciplined approach and the robustness of our proposition in a highly competitive market.”

