Accelerate Adviser Solutions on growth, outsourcing and getting paraplanning right

When advice firms face restructuring, acquisitions or sudden operational changes, it can be easy for talented teams to drift apart. But for Matt Baird, Founder and Stephanie Tennant, Head Paraplanner at Accelerate Adviser Solutions, those upheavals became the catalyst for building something better. The result? An outsourced paraplanning business designed around clarity, communication and genuinely collaborative relationships with advisers.

In this exclusive conversation with IFA Magazine’s Deputy Editor, Jenny Hunter, they explain the journey behind Accelerate Adviser Solutions, how they make outsourcing seamless for advice firms, and why training, technology and culture sit at the heart of their long-term vision.

JH: To start us off, could you both introduce yourselves and share how you ended up forming Accelerate?

ST: “I’ve been in the industry since February 2019. I started on reception at an IFA firm with no prior knowledge of financial services. The firm encouraged progression, and over the next five years, I studied while working, moved through client support and admin roles, then into paraplanning. I achieved Chartered status and was beginning a paraplanning role when redundancies led to the formation of Accelerate, where I am now the Head Paraplanner.”

MB: “I joined the industry at 16/17 and have worked in it ever since. I progressed through exams and found I enjoyed helping clients understand and organise their finances. Before joining the firm where I met Steph, I had taken time out to travel, which ended abruptly when COVID hit. When I returned, the firm I had left was sold. I joined a new IFA, met Steph, and then that firm was also sold. We had a strong team and didn’t want it to disband, so we created Accelerate to offer paraplanning and support services more widely across the UK through outsourcing.”

For many advisers who struggled to keep teams together through acquisitions and restructuring, their story will feel very familiar, but it also demonstrates the opportunity that emerges when talented people decide to build something deliberately different.

JH: What was it like starting a business from scratch?

ST: “Challenging.”

MB: “Definitely. We had to adapt in-house processes into a structure suitable for outsourced services and establish credibility as a new firm. But we’ve grown organically through referrals and strong client relationships.”

Launching an outsourced model is not for the faint-hearted. Resources are limited, processes need reinventing, and advisers need reassurance that you are as robust as an in-house alternative.

Advisers gravitate towards teams who “just get it,” and Accelerate’s steady growth suggests that word-of-mouth has been their biggest validation.

JH: Advisers can be hesitant about outsourcing. Why do you think that is, and how do you address it?

MB: “It involves giving up some control. Outsourcing gives access to a whole team rather than one individual. If an adviser wants to grow and spend more time with clients, outsourcing often works better. Hiring in-house is costly and carries recruitment and training risks.”

ST: “We usually focus on two or three adviser clients each, which helps build rapport. Communication is key: Teams channels, quick questions, and regular dialogue. We integrate into their processes and act as an extension of their office.”

Both Matt and Steph highlight something advisers know well: outsourcing isn’t just a business decision; it’s a trust decision.

For Accelerate, the answer lies in familiarity, not formality. Advisers want paraplanners who feel like part of the team, and Accelerate clearly leans heavily into that model.

JH: What helps make an outsourced paraplanning relationship work smoothly?

ST: “Clear, concise instructions make the biggest difference.”

MB: “And openness to change. We’ve seen a wide range of templates and processes. Advisers who are open to improvements get the most from outsourcing.”

Their responses will resonate with any adviser who has ever received (or written) a brief that was missing a key detail.

In other words, if advisers embrace two-way communication, the paraplanning output almost always improves. It’s a simple formula, but one that many adviser firms overlook.

JH: You’ve mentioned processes and communication. How do you ensure consistency and keep the team aligned?

MB: “Processes are essential. We use tools that help build and maintain operational procedures and regularly review templates for legislative changes.”

ST: “Consistency is key. Legislative updates and communication keep us aligned.”

Outsourcing only works if processes are watertight, and both parties are clear that this underpins everything Accelerate does.

For advisers, this consistency translates into reliable turnaround times, predictable report quality and fewer surprises — qualities that matter enormously during busy periods such as tax year-end or Consumer Duty reporting cycles.

JH: Do you operate fully remotely, or do you still prioritise office collaboration?

ST: “We work remotely with advisers, but as a team we meet in the office twice a week. It strengthens collaboration and culture.”

The hybrid model remains a favourite among paraplanning teams, and Accelerate is no exception.

For advisers, this means accessing a remote service without losing the cohesion and shared learning that happens when paraplanners physically work together.

JH: Steph, congratulations on your PFS award wins, Paraplanner of the Year and New Paraplanner of the Year. What made the difference?

ST: “Hard work, a supportive team, and a focus on clarity. For the PFS case study, I concentrated on producing simple, client-friendly, concise reports that still covered all requirements.”

Awards aren’t everything, but they do say something about the standards a paraplanner holds themselves to.

Clarity is a recurring theme in everything Steph says, and quality advisers universally appreciate.

JH: Does being Chartered influence how you work?

ST: “Yes. It demonstrates technical knowledge and gives me confidence. I’m considering Fellowship next.”

MB: “I’m a few exams away from Chartered, but my role is shifting more towards director responsibilities. I still support the paraplanning team when needed.”

For advisers weighing the value of qualifications within their own teams, their answers reinforce why Chartered paraplanners remain in high demand.

JH: What role does technology play in how you operate day-to-day?

MB: “AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Fireflies help speed up tasks, but human oversight is essential. Errors happen.”

ST: “Scribe AI has been especially useful for documenting processes automatically.”

Like many advice firms, Accelerate embraces efficiency tools — but with appropriate caution.

For advisers, this means partnering with paraplanners who use technology to enhance quality, not to replace it.

JH: From an adviser’s perspective, what are the biggest benefits of outsourcing paraplanning?

ST: “Access to a whole team, cost savings compared with recruitment and training, and continuity if someone is off.”

MB: “It removes hiring risk, adds business consultancy, and offers flexibility to scale or adjust without employment complexities.”

Their combined answers highlight why more advisers are outsourcing than ever before. Outsourcing, when matched with the right partner, is a growth enabler — not a compromise.

JH: Finally, what’s next for Accelerate? What are you focusing on for the future?

ST: “We haven’t entered awards currently, but may do again next year.”

MB: “Awards validate what we do, but our focus is growth. We’ve already trained people with no finance background into strong paraplanners. We plan to keep expanding with the right team members.”

Growth is clearly on the agenda, but so is maintaining high standards. Building the right team, rather than the biggest team, remains central to their philosophy.

A business shaped by culture and clarity

Accelerate Adviser Solutions may have been born out of industry turbulence, but it has grown thanks to two constants: a commitment to high-quality paraplanning and a strong belief in people.

Steph’s award-winning clarity and technical strength, combined with Matt’s leadership and strategic thinking, have created an outsourced service that feels personal, reliable and genuinely supportive for advisers.

Their story shows that outsourcing doesn’t have to mean letting go; when done right, it gives firms more confidence, more flexibility and more capacity to grow. And for Accelerate Adviser Solutions, that growth is only just beginning.