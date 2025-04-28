Acquisitions poweredby people – the AFH way | IFAM 138 | May 2025

A people powered perspective

Welcome to the May edition of IFA Magazine. After a turbulent April, we can only hope this new month brings less volatility as Trump’s tariffs continue to shake global markets. While we can’t predict the future, our focus is on the here and now, offering insight, practical perspectives, and timely thought leadership into what’s going on out there.

People power

This month, we highlight the most valuable asset in any advice business: people. Whether it’s the clients you serve, the teams you lead, or the firms you partner with, culture and trust are central to the success stories shaping our profession.

Culture in consolidation

Our cover story (p. 5) delves into this theme. Alan Hudson, Chartered Financial Planner and CEO of AFH Wealth Management, shares how their human-first strategy has driven over two decades of successful acquisitions. Alan tells me about the importance of cultural fit in acquisitions, why paying fair prices matters, and how integrating teams while maintaining morale leads to long-term success. These insights are vital if you’re considering selling, scaling, or navigating consolidation in the advice industry.

Staying invested amid the storm

With market nerves running high, perspective is key. Brooks Macdonald’s co-CIOs offer data showing that eight of the ten best single-day market returns over the last 25 years came within two weeks of the worst. Their advice? Resist the temptation to time the market – a message likely to be central to your client conversations.

Better business

In this month’s better business section, we address three important themes. First, we help navigate the complex world of model portfolios, offering tips for selecting the right provider. Next, we explore how Family Investment Companies (FICs) are gaining traction post-Budget as a tax-efficient estate planning tool. Finally, we unpack the new “failure to prevent fraud” offence, effective 1 September, and discuss the practical steps firms can take to comply. If podcasts are your ‘thing’ check out our latest IFA Talk podcasts, summarised on p. 26, as we’ve had some great guests this month.

Planning through pensions and tax twists

The landscape around pensions and inheritance tax continues to shift. In conversation with Dan Swift of TrinityBridge, our Jenny Hunter shares strategies for staying calm and client-focused as tax rules and retirement options evolve. Expect actionable advice on intergenerational planning and how to communicate these changes to clients without alarm.

Ten years of pension freedoms

A decade after their introduction, we assess whether pension freedoms have lived up to their promise or just complicated retirement planning.

The three Rs—and a Mediterranean lesson

Katie Brinsden of Truly Independent revisits the “three Rs” of investing—risk, reward, and reality. Meanwhile, Ingrid McCleave examines how the Balearic Islands’ decision to abolish inheritance tax offers lessons for UK policymakers on wealth retention.

Property, mortgages, and social reach

We close with our mortgage & property section, highlighting the rise of low-deposit mortgage products, the potential impact of tariffs on mortgage rates, and how advisers can leverage social media to expand their reach.

As always, we hope you find plenty to get you thinking.

Sue Whitbread

Editor, IFA Magazine