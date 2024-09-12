Advice firms only as strong as their back-office

As Paraplanners across the UK take time out to attend today’s Paraplanners Assembly Big Day Out, national financial advice firm Continuum has reminded advice firms that without a great back-office team even the best team of advisers can only achieve so much.

Building a strong back-office team can often be overlooked by advice businesses that are looking to grow quickly, but advisers need to make sure they build a strong back-office team if they are to be able to support continued growth.

Continuum has grown quickly but has only managed to do so due to the support of its strong back-office team.

Martin Brown, Managing Partner at Continuum, said financial advice firms need to work hard to not just build up a good Paraplanning and administration team, but also to make them feel valued.

He said: “When running a rapidly growing advice firm it can be too easy to focus solely on recruiting advisers and finding new clients. But without a strong back-office and Paraplanning team the quality of client service would quickly drop

“Not only do Paraplanners free up as much of the financial advisers’ time as possible so they can concentrate on what they do best, but an experienced Paraplanner can also add their own unique in-depth technical expertise as well as meticulous attention to detail which can help reassure both client and adviser.

“At Continuum company culture is central to our business. Our people-first culture is what enables our team to strive for an outstanding client experience with every interaction. We have worked hard to create a culture where the client, advisers, back-office staff, and the business are of equal importance. For this to work each party must feel engaged and that the business acts as one.”

