Advisers fully leveraging technology outperform peers in record numbers, intelliflo’s eAdviser Index reveals

Financial advice firms fully embracing technology generated per adviser 119% more recurring revenue, 105% more revenue, 86% more assets under advice, and serviced 39% more clients than their low adoption peers

Nick Eatock, CEO of intelliflo, comments: “This year’s eAdviser Index makes it clear: adviser firms that fully harness technology are leaping ahead”

London, 28 April 2025: intelliflo today released its latest eAdviser Index, a cornerstone for understanding the relationship between technology adoption and overall business performance. The findings prove that advice firms fully harnessing technology outperform their peers across critical growth and efficiency metrics such as client numbers, assets under advice, revenue and recurring revenue.

The eAdviser Index is based on analysis of nearly four billion interactions by users of “intelliflo office,” the UK’s leading cloud-based practice management software. intelliflo reviewed this data to score and segment where each advice firm is on its specific adoption journey by examining how it uses the functionality within intelliflo office across six key areas: valuations, income, document designer, personal finance portal, activity management, and data quality. Firms were segmented into four cohorts based on their eAdviser scores: “Explorers1”, “Adopters2”, “Embracers3” and “Champions.4”

intelliflo’s analysis revealed that advice firms in the Champions category, the highest technology adopters who achieved an eAdviser score in the top 25% of total scores, have outperformed their peers in record-breaking numbers. Over the past year, Champions generated per adviser 119% more revenue, 105% more ongoing revenue, 86% more assets under advice, and serviced 39% more clients than firms in the Adopters category.

The data also highlights an important shift in the industry: the number of “Explorers” (the lowest technology adopters) has dramatically decreased, as more firms progressed up the technology adoption ladder. Consequently, the eAdviser Index methodology has evolved to compare Champions with Adopters, those in the 25-50% quartile of total scores that are effectively using core technologies but haven’t yet fully realised all the benefits available to them.

Breakdown of performance for Champions

Figure 1: Chart showing how much more revenue, recurring revenue, clients and assets under advice (AuA) per adviser the Champions 4 group achieved on average, compared to Adopters2 firms

Year % increase in revenue per adviser, compared to Adopters2 % increase in recurring revenue per adviser, compared to Adopters2 % increase in clients per adviser, compared to Adopters2 % increase in AuA per adviser, compared to Adopters2 2024 +105% +119% +39% +86% 2023 +78% +87% +48% +63%

Nick Eatock, CEO of intelliflo, commented on the findings: “This year’s eAdviser Index makes it clear: adviser firms that fully harness technology are leaping ahead. Champions are not only seeing a 119% increase in recurring revenue per adviser, but they are also serving nearly 40% more clients. Technology is proving essential for growth and efficiency, and we’re pleased to support this progress.”

Richard Wake, Chief Customer Officer at intelliflo, added: “2024 has been a breakthrough year, with technology adoption accelerating faster than ever. Advice firms are seeing for themselves the business benefits of adopting technology, and we have been able to connect with them and provide the support they need to embed technology and unlock its full value.”

Andrew Elson, Managing Director of Berry and Oak, a firm in the Champion eAdviser category, said: “We are reassured by the effectiveness of intelliflo office for our operations, after dedicating sufficient time to fully grasp and incorporate it into our own processes and systems. By investing in the right technology stack, and effectively embedding it into our workflows, we have experienced improved efficiency, cost reduction, and better client engagement.”

By analysing eAdviser scores, intelliflo gains a clear understanding of how firms engage with its technology. This insight pinpoints where additional support or training can accelerate their progress up the technology ladder—from Explorer to Champion.