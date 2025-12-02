AdvisoryAI builds free budget analyser to help advisers navigate Budget 2025

When the Chancellor delivered the Autumn Budget on Wednesday, we found that most advisers were scrambling to understand what the changes meant for their clients.

Rather than calling it a day, we decided to stay in the office until 9pm on Thursday & Friday evening last week after the budget came out on Wednesday, building a free Budget Analyser tool that allows financial advisers to instantly see how the Budget 2025 measures impact their specific clients.

“There was so much talk about what the Budget meant for clients — pensions being brought into inheritance tax, changes to Business Asset Disposal Relief, new property income taxes — but advisers needed a way to quickly understand the specific impact on each client’s situation. I remember finding myself in a similar hustle mode during the days of the Budget release,” said Alan Gurung, CEO and Co-founder of AdvisoryAI. “So, we decided to just build it and spent a couple of extra hours hours last weekto get a tool out that advisers could use for free”

The Budget Analyser enables advisers to:

Input their client's situation anonymously and receive an instant, personalised Budget impact assessment instantly

See exactly which measures apply to each client, with direct citations to the official Budget document

Understand the financial impact with clear explanations of what each change means in practical terms

Take immediate action with recommended next steps and planning windows before changes take effect

Roshan Tamil Sellvan, CTO and Co-founder, added: “We’ve analysed the entire 154-page Budget document and built the key measures directly into the tool. When an adviser enters their client’s details, the AI cross-references against pensions, inheritance tax, capital gains, property income, and all the other major changes. It’s completely free — we just wanted to help the industry respond quickly and avoid an adviser having to go through the entire document every time a client asks questions.”

The tool covers all major Budget 2025 announcements including the inclusion of pensions in inheritance tax from April 2027, reforms to Agricultural and Business Property Relief, increases to Business Asset Disposal Relief rates, new property and dividend income tax rates, and the High Value Council Tax Surcharge.

The Budget Analyser is accessible here now completely to UK financial advisers.

About AdvisoryAI

AdvisoryAI is the UK’s leading AI platform for financial advisers, serving over 300 financial planning firms with 2,000+ users. The company’s suite of AI-powered tools — including Evie for meeting intelligence, Emma for suitability report generation, and Colin for compliance checking — reduces administrative burden by 60-80%, allowing advisers to focus on what matters most: their clients.