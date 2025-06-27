Aegon AM launches global income fund

Aegon Asset Management today announces the launch of its UK-domiciled Aegon Global Income Fund, designed to deliver a premium income stream alongside long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund invests in a high-conviction portfolio of quality companies capable of sustainably growing their dividends over time. It focuses on firms with strong cash flows, stable balance sheets, consistent earnings and well-covered dividends to support both income and capital growth.

Aiming to deliver an income equivalent of around 130% of the income return of the MSCI ACWI Index over any seven-year period, the Fund offers diversification from traditional high-growth or deep-value strategies.

The Fund is managed by the same experienced team behind the successful over $1 billion1 Irish-domiciled Aegon Global Equity Income Fund – Mark Peden, Douglas Scott, and Robin Black – and mirrors its proven investment approach. The team draws on the insights of Aegon AM’s 23-strong2 equity research team, with the flexibility to invest across countries and sectors.

Mark Peden, Fund Manager, said: “The launch of the Aegon Global Income Fund is a direct response to client demand for a UK-domiciled version of our successful global equity income strategy.

“With global dividends reaching record highs for four consecutive years and the dividend universe expanding to include global tech giants and other non-traditional players, we believe this is a golden age for income investing and our disciplined, time-tested process is well-positioned to deliver both premium yield and long-term growth.”

More information about the Fund can be found here: https://www.aegonam.com/globalincomefund