Aegon announces biometric advancements in customer verification process

Aegon has advanced its customer verification process using biometric technology, enhancing the user experience with faster and more convenient identity checks.

In an era where digital interfaces dominate the advice landscape, the security of clients has never been more important. With consumer expectations rising, Aegon’s recent enhancement to its digital identity verification system comes at a crucial time and aligns with the evolving needs of the modern digital finance environment.

During successful trials, initial pass rates for electronic anti-money laundering and bank verification improved significantly. Where initial checks failed, customers could then verify their identity via biometrics instead of having to provide physical documentation.

Harnessing biometric technology allows secure identity authentication while reducing the hassle of posting sensitive documents. This streamlines the end-to-end process for a better user experience. It also lays the groundwork for further enhancements to Aegon’s digital services down the line.

Aegon’s strategic shift towards a more focused and efficient business, as presented during last June’s Strategy Teach-In, emphasises their ongoing commitment to enhancing the adviser platform by automating and simplifying processes.

Stephen Crosbie, Head of Retail at Aegon comments: “We recognise the need to balance security with convenience and innovation on our adviser platform. This upgrades our defences against modern digital threats while making the verification process smoother for advisers and clients.

“This is yet another step towards our goal of leading the digital retirement and investment market with secure, user-friendly services.”