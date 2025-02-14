Aegon UK appoints Amanda Wright as General Counsel and Company Secretary

Aegon UK will welcome Amanda Wright as General Counsel and Company Secretary in May 2025, subject to regulatory approval. Reporting to Mike Holliday-Williams, Chief Executive of Aegon UK, Amanda joins Aegon from Chesnara plc where she was Group General Counsel and Company Secretary and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Prior to her role at Chesnara, Amanda spent 15 years with Standard Life (subsequently Abrdn), where she held several senior leadership roles including Head of Legal for the platform business and latterly Head of Strategic Relationships.

Amanda takes over from James MacKenzie, who held the role of General Counsel and Company Secretary since 2009, and stepped down at the end of 2024 to take on the role of Head of Investor Relations at Target Fund Managers.

Mike Holliday-Williams, Chief Executive of Aegon UK, comments:

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Amanda when she joins in May, and to the support she will provide me and the rest of the Executive team at such an important time in our transformation journey.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank James for his exceptional service and commitment during his time at Aegon and wish him well with this next chapter in his outstanding career.“

Amanda Wright comments:

“I’m delighted to be joining Aegon and am looking forward to working with the Executive team to deliver Aegon’s ambition to build the UK’s leading digital savings and retirement platform.

“It is a privilege to be leading the Legal and Secretariat team in continuing to support the company’s transformation in collaboration with colleagues across the business.”