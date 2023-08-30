Aegon UK joins list of signatories to UK Stewardship Code

Aegon UK has been accepted as a signatory to the UK Financial Reporting Council’s UK Stewardship Code

Being accepted to join the UK Stewardship Code is a significant achievement for any signatory, and further demonstrates Aegon UK’s commitment to become one of the top 25% responsible businesses in the UK by 2025.

The UK Stewardship Code is a set of voluntary principles that aim to improve the quality of stewardship practices by asset owners, managers and service providers. To become a signatory, organisations must clearly demonstrate that they have exercised effective stewardship over the previous 12 months through good governance and active engagement which has helped to generate long-term positive impacts for the economy, the environment, and/or society.

Tim Orton, Chief Investment Officer at Aegon UK said: “We believe that all asset owners have a responsibility to be good stewards of the world we live in. We are committed to using our influence to drive positive change and create a more sustainable future. Becoming a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code is a significant step forward in Aegon UK’s journey and complements our long-term strategy to fully embed responsible investing into our investment practices. We believe that this is the right thing to do and ultimately this is what our customers expect from us.”

Hilkka Komulainen, Head of Responsible Investment at Aegon UK said: “We are proud to have been accepted as signatories to the code. We believe that all asset owners have a responsibility to be good stewards of the world we live in, and we are committed to using our influence to drive positive change and create a more sustainable future. We are confident that becoming signatories to the UK Stewardship Code will help us on our journey to embed responsible investing into our investment practices more effectively.”