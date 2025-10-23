AFH acquires Avidity Wealth Management

AFH Wealth Management is pleased to announce the acquisition of Avidity Wealth Management Limited, a well-established financial planning firm based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, as part of its ongoing national growth strategy.

Avidity will be rebranded as ‘AFH Wealth Management St Albans’, further developing AFH’s presence in the South-East.

The team will integrate with AFH immediately, rather than becoming a subsidiary of the Bromsgrove-based wealth management firm.

Supporting clients across the UK

This acquisition marks another milestone in AFH’s strategic expansion, with 139 firms acquired over the last two decades, further enhancing AFH’s ability to support clients across the UK with comprehensive financial planning.

Founded in 2010, Avidity Wealth Management has built a strong reputation for delivering holistic financial planning services to both individual and corporate clients.

The firm advises on investments, pensions, tax planning, and protection advice, with over £750 million in Funds Under Management and approximately 1,800 clients.

The team comprises 11 qualified financial advisers and 13 administrative staff, collectively bringing more than 150 years of industry experience – now backed by the broader resources and support that AFH can provide.

Client-first values

Alan Hudson, CEO of AFH, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the Avidity team to AFH. Their depth of experience, client-first values, and strong regional presence make them an excellent fit for our business. This acquisition not only strengthens our footprint in the South-East but also reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, personalised financial advice across the UK.”

Tim Yates, Founder & Managing Director of Avidity, added:

“This partnership is an exciting new chapter for our clients and team. AFH shares the same values and client-first mentality that have always been at the heart of Avidity’s approach. Their scale and expertise will allow us to enhance the services and support available to our clients, while maintaining the personal, relationship-driven advice we are known for.

“All Avidity advisers will continue in their current roles, ensuring continuity and a seamless experience for clients. Together with AFH, we look forward to building on our shared commitment to providing exceptional financial planning and wealth management services.”