AFH Wealth Management publishes first IFA acquisitions white paper

AFH Wealth Management has commissioned a first-of-its kind white paper which explores the world of Independent Financial Adviser acquisitions – with nearly a third of IFAs surveyed currently planning to sell their business.

The white paper features the results of an independent survey, conducted by Goodman Lantern, which sought the views of IFA owners, management teams and senior advisers across the UK.

Insights that were identified include:

Nearly one third of IFAs (30%) are planning to / exploring options of selling

are planning to / exploring options of selling Two-thirds (66%) believe recent regulatory changes will prompt more advisers to sell within five years

believe recent regulatory changes will prompt more advisers to sell within five years 40% believe rising operational costs are driving consolidation in the IFA sector

believe rising operational costs are driving consolidation in the IFA sector 81% see consolidation as a positive or necessary evolution within the industry

see consolidation as a positive or necessary evolution within the industry Only 16% think selling will negatively impact on clients

Although there is broad support for consolidation, 96% of IFAs have concerns over selling their company (particularly around staff retention and wellbeing). And 48% of respondents have no formal succession plan in place.

The survey also highlighted that cultural alignment is vital to successful acquisitions, with 98% stating that cultural fit is very or somewhat important.

AFH Wealth Management CEO Alan Hudson said:

“This white paper offers a timely and important snapshot of the IFA landscape. With a significant number of advisers considering succession or sale, it’s clear that cultural alignment, client care, and staff wellbeing must be front and centre in any acquisition strategy. At AFH, we’re committed to ensuring that consolidation benefits everyone involved – from advisers and their teams to the clients they serve. I hope that this paper gives advisers some food for thought when considering their future.”

Business growth & succession

As well as giving an insight into how IFAs perceive the current consolidation trend, the white paper touches on how business growth and succession go hand in hand with IFA acquisitions.

It also includes lessons from AFH’s 20+ years’ experience acquiring IFA firms – with comments from Alan and AFH Commercial Acquisitions Director David James, as well as a look ahead to future trends within the industry.

You can read the full white paper ‘Acquisitions in the IFA sector: Examining a consolidating industry’ here: https://www.afhwm.co.uk/acquisitions/white-paper/