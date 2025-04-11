Air Academy launches pioneering later life lending factfind training programme

Air Academy has launched the FactFind Learning Programme, in partnership with The Equity Release Council (The Council) and accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF), to support best practice for adviser factfinds across the later life lending market.

Driving Good Customer Outcomes

This comprehensive training programme works to equip advisers with the skills and knowledge to make best use of factfinds as part of the wider advice process. It also encourages them to refine their existing approach by ensuring alignment with Consumer Duty responsibilities and the Council Adviser Checklist.

The seven modules which cover topics such as soft skills, key discussion points, the legal process, product options and vulnerability are designed to enhance client conversations, helping to drive and evidence good customer outcomes. Those advisers who take part in the programme will be able to gain CPD minutes and also display a logo to highlight that they are committed to best practice.

Member Support

With a growing membership of over 9,500 advisers, Air is focused on providing practical support by promoting a structured approach to fact-finding that ensures comprehensive information gathering and strengthens regulatory compliance.

Developed out of a comprehensive review of Air’s market-leading online factfind WriteRoute, the learning programme complements Air’s cutting-edge technology and is available exclusively to all Air members.

Dr Daniel Holden, Head of Academy Learning Programme said: “The Factfind Learning Programme represents a significant advancement in factfind training and adviser education. “Developed in partnership with the Council, the programme integrates a comprehensive review of WriteRoute with an LIBF-accredited curriculum, all underpinned by Council endorsed best practices.

“This is a major step forward for our industry, linking learning directly to practical business support, excellence, Consumer Duty, and compliance. It allows us to provide advisers with expert resources and tools to support their professional growth, helping them stay ahead in the later life lending market and unlock new business opportunities.

“Air Academy professionals complete three times as many cases with the support of our training and tools, and the Factfind Learning Programme is a further important development.’”

Kelly Melville-Kelly (Director of Risk, Policy and Compliance) at the Equity Release Council added: “Undertaking a solid comprehensive fact find is the basis for good advice and good customer outcomes. We were therefore pleased to work with Air Academy to review WriteRoute and build a LIBF accredited training programme that is designed to help Air members get the most out of this important document.

“Increasing numbers of advisers are considering how they can become involved in the later life lending market, and we would encourage them to consider how they can not only gain the mandatory qualifications but also continue to upskill and build on their knowledge throughout their careers.”

John Somerville, Director of Financial Services at LIBF said: “We are delighted to accredit the FactFind Learning Programme. It has been thoughtfully developed and provides invaluable support for the ongoing development of advisers working within the later life lending sector. As well as improving their core skills, undertaking the programme will help advisers consistently deliver good customer outcomes and meet their responsibilities under Consumer Duty”.

More information on the FactFind Learning Programme is available from the website:

https://airlaterlife.co.uk/air-academy