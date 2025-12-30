All That Glitters: a New Year outlook for precious metals

Angeline Ong, Investment Analyst and Presenter at IG, outlines why the outlook for metals is turning increasingly compelling as we head into 2026, with shifting central-bank behaviour, easing monetary policy and tightening supply dynamics reshaping the prospects for gold, silver and the wider metals complex.

Angeline Ong, Investment Analyst and Presenter at investing and trading platform IG, said:

“Gold and silver are back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not just retail FOMO – it’s the world’s central banks quietly shifting away from the dollar. As some countries trim their US dollar reserves, they’re parking more of that firepower in bullion, adding a powerful, steady bid under precious metals.

“Hopes for one or two more Fed cuts are pouring fuel on the move, with the softer dollar and worries about slower US growth giving gold and silver an extra tailwind. Momentum money is piling in too, with investors chasing the trend via ETFs and leveraged products, turning what started as a central‑bank diversification story into a full‑blown bull run.