Almost half (47%) of consumers using ‘buy now, pay later’ or gift cards to stretch Christmas budgets

UK consumers are heading into the festive season more conscious than ever before about costs, as a survey from BHN (Blackhawk Network) reveals how financial pressure is reshaping consumer behaviour – from when we shop, to what we buy and how we give.

The study of over 1,140 UK consumers reveals that price anxiety has overtaken all other concerns this Christmas, with 82% of UK shoppers planning to use promotions like BOGOF (buy-one-get-one-free) to stretch their festive budgets. Nearly half (47%) also expect to use ‘buy now, pay later’ or earn-a-gift-card incentives, signalling that value added promotions now matter as much as price cuts.

Cost control starts early

BHN’s research suggests that almost a third (31%) of shoppers started their Christmas shopping before November, compared to 21% last year, flattening the traditional ‘Golden Quarter’. This shift is driven not just by convenience but by economic caution, a feeling intensified by the pending impact of the Autumn Budget.

In fact, 19% of UK consumers say they’ve lost their job in the past year, rising to 36% among Gen Z and 24% among millennials – leading to earlier, more cautious spending habits.

The rise of flexible gifting

BHN’s research also highlights a growing preference for flexible gifting options that offer recipients both choice and value. Multi-brand gift cards are proving increasingly popular across generations, particularly amongst younger shoppers who prioritise personalisation and practicality.

Generational shifts are fragmenting the Golden Quarter

The traditional Christmas gifting calendar is being rewritten. Gen Z and Millennials are shifting shopping to earlier in the year, whereas Gen X and Boomers continue to concentrate spend closer to December. This fragmentation means brands must land campaigns when each generation is most active, tailoring timing and messaging accordingly.

These shifts present both a challenge and an opportunity for retailers. With consumers planning further ahead and scrutinising every pound, the winners this Christmas will be the brands that pair empathy with agility – delivering value-led experiences that make shoppers feel seen and supported.

“This year, early shopping isn’t just a time management strategy, it’s a cost control tactic. With job insecurity high, we’re seeing consumers plan further ahead, hunt down better deals and opt for gifts that balance sentiment with practicality,” says Anna Uprichard, VP, Commerce, BHN. “Retailers can turn financial caution into loyalty by focusing on flexible, meaningful promotions and rewards that stretch budgets without sacrificing sentiment. And, despite the strain, there’s reason for optimism: consumers haven’t stopped celebrating, they are just smarter and more intentional.”