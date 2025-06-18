AMI Protection Viewpoint is back for a sixth year

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) confirms the launch of its annual Protection Viewpoint report on 5 November 2025.

This year, striving to build on success of the last five years, AMI undertook a sponsor selection process allowing providers to showcase their vision for Viewpoint. AMI was delighted by the provider engagement and is pleased to announce that The Exeter will join L&G and Royal London as sponsors this year.

2025 marks the sixth consecutive year of consumer (3,000 UK adults) and adviser research into the UK protection market. The report will take a comprehensive look at the past, present, and future of the protection landscape with a focus on consumer behaviour:

The past will reflect on our progress—celebrating achievements while identifying areas that still require attention.

The present will examine how today’s economic climate is shaping consumer behaviour and influencing the protection market.

Looking ahead, we’ll explore how social media, AI and emerging technologies are set to transform the sector.

Adviser views will also be captured in a separate survey, which will be live later in the summer.

Stephanie Charman, Chief Executive of AMI, commented:

“Having been an advocate of AMI Viewpoint since its inception, I’m excited to be involved in the initiative for the first time as AMI Chief Executive. We know how valued AMI Viewpoint is within the market and for me, it’s all about driving tangible outcomes from the insights. Our aim is to deliver clear calls to action across the sector.

“AMI’s Protection Viewpoint 2025 will launch on Wednesday 5 November, with an online event open to the industry – advisers, providers, and networks – hosted by AMI alongside L&G, Royal London, and The Exeter. More details will be available here.”

Vikki Jefferies, Market Development Director, Retail Distribution commented:

“We’re facing a decade of disruption – from shifting customer needs to AI and new ways of working. AMI Viewpoint is essential in helping the industry not just react, but lead. By sponsoring this research, Legal & General is investing in the future of advice – built on evidence, not assumption.”

Jon Fuller, Protection Distribution Director at Royal London, commented:

“We’ve been working with AMI since the Protection Viewpoint launched back in 2020 and delighted to be a selected as a sponsor. Working in partnership with AMI, L&G and The Exeter we’re excited about this year’s research findings and how Royal London can support mortgage advisers to ensure that more people in the UK have protection and that we support people when they need us most.”

Jamie Page, Head of Protection Distribution at The Exeter, commented:

“The UK protection industry continues to face many challenges – from building trust and increasing accessibility to embracing AI and emerging technologies. However, each of these challenges also presents an exciting opportunity to deliver better outcomes for customers and protect more people.

“We are delighted to be co-sponsoring this year’s Protection Viewpoint and hope the insights will help drive meaningful change to ensure our sector remains relevant, resilient, and inclusive for consumers and their evolving needs.”