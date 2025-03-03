Andrew Hannay to retire after over 30 years in financial services 

After more than three decades of providing expert financial advice, Andrew Hannay, one of Edinburgh’s most respected independent financial advisers, retired at the end of February.

Throughout his career, Andrew has guided countless individuals and businesses through their financial planning, often building lifelong relationships with clients who have become friends along the way. His approach to financial advice has always been deeply personal, focusing on the needs of each client rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.

Andrew’s journey began at Strathclyde University, followed by an extended period of travelling, which he credits with shaping his ability to connect with people. “I think visiting different countries and cultures when I was young helped me to better understand both myself and people in general,” he reflects. “I liked finding out about what made individuals tick, and that is something that still fascinates me today.”

After an early career in financial services in London, where he balanced work with playing rugby for London Scottish and honing his golf skills, Andrew and his wife Joy decided to return to Scotland to raise their family. His professional journey took him through roles at Scottish Mutual, Prolific, and Scottish Provident before he found his true calling—offering direct,

independent financial advice. In 1994, he joined Robson Macintosh (RobMac), a then-emerging firm founded by Alastair Robson, which went on to establish itself as a trusted name in the industry.

Under Andrew’s leadership, RobMac built a reputation for providing sound, impartial advice. The firm was instrumental in championing transparency in financial services, particularly during the regulatory changes brought by the Retail Distribution Review in 2006. “We recognised that the reputation of IFAs was being tarnished due to bad advice from larger institutions. We made sure that our clients were given truly independent advice that was right for them and not for us,” Andrew explains.

Beyond his professional achievements, Andrew has always been committed to supporting others. RobMac has been a long-time sponsor of Stewart’s Melville Rugby Club, and the firm has actively supported young talent, including aspiring golfers and junior curlers. Additionally, the company has provided valuable placements for young professionals entering the financial sector, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in the industry.

Looking to the future, Andrew wanted to ensure the continued success of RobMac’s team and clients. This led to the firm’s merger with Thorntons Wealth, a company that shares its values and client-focused ethos. With the transition now complete, Andrew feels confident stepping away. “I’m happy to leave now that the two businesses have integrated, and I look forward to following their success in the future. This is a great opportunity for everyone to develop within the new business, and I’m sure clients will benefit too.”

As for what’s next, Andrew is looking forward to rediscovering his love of travel. “It’s a big world, and there are still plenty of places to visit. And when I’m home, I’ll be watching rugby, playing golf, and enjoying more time with my family and grandchildren.”

Andrew’s wisdom, guidance, and integrity will be missed in the industry, but his legacy at RobMac and beyond is one to be proud of. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.

As part of the successful integration of the Rob Mac team has been a move of office premises joining the existing Thorntons Wealth team at their office on 13 Melville Street. This satellite office has additional support by their colleagues in the Dundee Head Office.

Welcoming the new team members at the Thorntons Wealth Edinburgh office are existing colleagues Chris Forde (Head of Financial Planning) and Stewart Taylor.