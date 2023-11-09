Andy Milburn joins Origo as Business Development Manager

Andy Milburn has joined industry fintech Origo as Business Development Manager, helping major industry players to improve business efficiencies, customer outcomes and processes within the financial services industry. He will report to Matt Noble, Head of Business Development, Origo.

Andy brings 35 years financial services industry experience to the team and will lead a number of existing strategic client relationships in addition to seeking out new client opportunities for Origo in the UK.

Andy joins from iPipeline UK where he was Enterprise Sales Manager (ESM), working with insurers and the financial services industry in the UK. He worked first in distribution sales, helping financial adviser firms develop their protection processes and then as ESM, accountable for the relationships with half of the UK insurer community, reinsurer relationships and the insurer supplier community.

Prior to iPipeline Andy held a number of key roles in the industry across pensions, employee benefits and protection, both as an insurer, reinsurer, in distribution and in fintech. A well known industry figure, Milburn has also been outspoken during his career on the need for the industry to improve its technology and how it is used.

Matt Noble, Head of Business Development, Origo, says: “We are delighted to welcome Andy to the Origo team. His extensive experience and knowledge of the industry will be a valuable asset for Origo as we build on our mission to connect the financial services marketplace for the benefit of everyone.”

Andy Milburn says: “Origo’s ethos of helping financial services organisations work in a smarter way is incredibly important for the future of our industry. I am keen to bring my insights into the team and partner with organisations to help boost efficiencies, improve performance, and reduce integration costs. In achieving these results, we can help significantly improve financial outcomes for consumers and save platforms and providers time and money.”