Angela Byrne appointed CEO of Pensions & Savings at Standard Life

Angela Byrne has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer of Standard Life’s Pensions & Savings business. She will join the organisation in January 2026 and be responsible for leading the next phase of its growth.

Angela joins from NatWest where she spent 20 years, most recently as Interim CEO of the Retail Bank. She has extensive experience leading customer businesses and digital transformation.

Pensions & Savings is one of the two key business units within Phoenix Group and trades under the Standard Life brand. It supports customers saving through their employer, with the help of a financial adviser or on their own through its Workplace, Retail Intermediary and Retail Direct trading channels respectively. Each of these markets is structurally growing and a strategic priority for the Group and, today, Pensions & Savings manages c.£190bn of assets on behalf of its customers.

In the role, which reports to Group CEO Andy Briggs, Angela will build on the work of Colin Williams who has decided that now is the right time to move on. Colin has been instrumental in helping drive Phoenix Group’s pivot from a closed book consolidator to a customer focused, growth business. Under his leadership Standard Life has developed a top three position in the Workplace market, enhanced its digital offer and extended the range of services it offers customers. This includes the recent launch of Standard Life Financial Advice which is designed to meet the needs of underserved customers looking for retirement advice.

Commenting, incoming CEO of Pensions & Savings, Angela Byrne said: “I am delighted to be joining at such an exciting time. Phoenix serves 12 million customers and plays a crucial role in helping them plan for their future. I am looking forward to working with the team to innovate and deliver the best Phoenix offers for our customers.”

Commenting, Phoenix Group CEO, Andy Briggs said: “I’d like to thank Colin for his significant contribution to the business over the last five years. Under his leadership, and through the hard work of his teams, we’ve built a leading position in the Workplace market and have strong momentum in the Retail channels. Angela’s leadership experience and ability to develop modern customer propositions will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of growth and enhance the offer to our customers. 2026 will be a big year for the organisation as we transition to Standard Life Plc and I look forward to working with Angela on this new chapter for the business.”