Another pre-Budget blow for the chancellor as borrowing higher than expected in October

UK government borrowing reached £17.4 billion in October—£3 billion above the OBR’s forecast—and totals £116.8 billion so far this financial year. AJ Bell’s Danni Hewson highlights the growing pressure on the chancellor as rising costs and policy commitments strain already fragile public finances.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, comments on the latest public sector finances:

“Today’s figures will come as no surprise to the chancellor, but they are a timely reminder of the perilous state of the government’s finances.

“The pressure is on to dig into the scrabble bag and come up with enough high scoring tax measures that she can cover the increasing costs of benefits, wages and persistently high debt interest.

“Last year’s hike to employer National Insurance has helped, but Rachel Reeves needs to go much further if she’s to create the kind of headroom needed so the country isn’t treated to another repeat performance next year. With income tax back on the prohibited list, she’s going to have to get creative and it will take months, if not years, to fathom if her sums add up.

“Today’s surprise uptick in the energy price cap will add to pressure to deliver cost of living support to the most vulnerable, and she’s already intimated that she will ditch the two-child benefit cap. Those measures will only increase the burden on the Treasury’s depleted coffers and money markets will be watching closely to see if this Budget will include cost savings as well as tax increases.”