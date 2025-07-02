Aptia and PMI partner to develop first qualification to raise pensions administration standards

Aptia, and the Pensions Management Institute (PMI) have partnered to create a groundbreaking new qualification for professionals working in the pensions administration industry.

Technical advancement and the increasing use of AI is transforming pensions administration, improving efficiency, accuracy, and member engagement. However, crucial to this is providing users with the skills to use it effectively, allowing them to use their knowledge and understanding to better support members.

This qualification – the first of its kind for the sector – will enable employees to stay informed about changes in pensions law and practice, industry trends and technological advancements, making them more effective in their roles and supporting their long-term career growth.

Training for the qualification will initially be rolled-out to Aptia colleagues in the UK and India, before being opened out to the whole sector ensuring that every administrator has access to the best possible professional development.

The qualification aims to set a new standard for the pensions administration industry, elevating expectations by encouraging a commitment to professional development and enhancing service quality for clients, trustees, and stakeholders.

Going forward, it is hoped that the qualification will become an industry standard and adopted by other pensions administration organisations to get a broader buy-in for that very reason.

Malcolm Reynolds, Aptia’s UK President, said: ‘We believe that knowledge and education are the cornerstones of excellence in pensions administration. This partnership with the Pensions Management Institute reflects our dedication to continuous learning and to empowering our colleagues with industry-recognised skills and standards. This is especially important for colleagues that have been in the industry for many years and haven’t had the opportunity to take any qualifications for quite some time.

‘Investing in qualifications makes great business sense, and this partnership offers significant benefits to Aptia and its clients. It reinforces our position as a trusted leader in pensions administration, while empowering our teams to deliver best-in-class services, building trust with clients and trustees alike.’

Gareth Tancred, CEO of the PMI said ‘At the PMI our central mission is empowering change through education. We are dedicated to supporting and developing experts who manage UK pension schemes. We are also committed to fostering industry collaboration and driving innovation to enhance retirement outcomes. This strategic partnership is part of that drive to work with the industry to continuously improve our qualifications and raise standards across pensions.’