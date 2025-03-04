Are you using online enquiry forms in your IFA business? If so, MoneyPenny’s Hannah Stringer highlights a practical solution

You’ve done your research, filled in an enquiry form on a business website and explained what you need, and then…. well, nothing. No follow-up call. No email response. Zero. Zilch. In this article, Hannah Stringer (pictured – with a rather interesting sheep!) Head of Marketing at Moneypenny, highlights how and why this kind of experience is hugely frustrating for the consumer, who’ll likely take their business elsewhere – and with consequences for your IFA business too.

Yes, such a situation is hugely frustrating for the consumer but for the marketer behind the scenes, it should raise a major red flag. Mismanaged forms represent more than a lost sales opportunity or damaged brand; they suggest a faulty approach to lead nurturing and a leaky sales funnel.

For IFAs using online enquiry forms, follow-up is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of lead nurturing. Some struggle with having the right resources to handle form enquiries properly, others have insufficient CRM systems for storing and allocating leads, while others simply prioritise calls or direct emails instead.

Customer follow-up should never be a lottery. IFA businesses of all sizes and sectors must recognise that form follow-up directly impacts revenue, reputation and the performance of your sales funnel.

Introducing smart forms

Despite the ‘lottery-like’ nature of follow-up, online forms aren’t waning in popularity with consumers. They like them because they’re an easy, any-time way to get in touch, and demand is growing, especially for Smart Forms.

Smart Forms adjust the questions and fields displayed based on the user’s input. This simplifies data collection, ensuring detailed and tailored information is captured up front to expedite progress quickly. With pre-filled fields and dynamic question paths, Smart Forms offer a customised experience that is more personal and tailored to each customer – drilling down into the detail that matters at the earliest available opportunity. The result is an easy process that captures enough detail so businesses can qualify the lead and know how to respond and what to do next.

Encouragingly, our own research shows that half of marketers are ready to use Smart Forms to improve lead management, and it’s hardly surprising. The rise of digital technology has made data the backbone of successful marketing strategies. Traditional methods of capturing information often rely on a lot of manual effort for customers, which can be slow, error-prone, and time-consuming. Plus, poorly designed forms or those lacking enough information once completed, can hinder the follow-up process for businesses.

Smart Forms solve these issues and give immediate value to marketers and customers. And with features like autofill boosting completion rates by 20%, Smart Forms help businesses reduce discovery time and speed up conversion.

Win Win!

Smart Forms deliver significant gains for businesses – improving the lead qualification process, segmenting leads using conditional logic and real-time validation, and weeding out unqualified prospects so high-value leads receive the attention they deserve. In turn, this means the customer experience improves significantly, too.

Whether buying new white goods or looking to appoint an IFA, today’s customers are proactive and tech-savvy. They expect more than just great products or services. They’re also looking for smooth, personalised experiences at every touchpoint. The pressure is already on financial businesses to anticipate what customers want and deliver tailored solutions instantly – smart forms are an ally on that journey.

The rise of the Smart Form is discussed in Moneypenny’s latest playbook, titled The State of Lead Management in 2025. The playbook provides actionable recommendations for marketers to enhance engagement, conversion, and overall marketing effectiveness and can be downloaded here: https://www.moneypenny.com/uk/the-state-of-lead-management/