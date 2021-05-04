X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

1/3 of all Americans’ personal income over the last year was posted to them by the government

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
May 4, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
Share this story
Share this story

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Today on Twitter, the Wall Street Journal lauds TikTok as “the place to go for financial advice if you’re a young adult,” while the account @TikTokInvestors offers a pretty pertinent rebuttal.  Elsewhere awkward questions for the FCA over the £230m Park First investment scandal and Jim Bianco shares fascinating new data on American’s personal income over the last year.

 

First, some have disagreed with the Wall Street Journal’s headline.

And to give you a flavour of what you might be missing out on, here is @TikTokInvestors promoted post for today.

Meanwhile, the state of Fintech in the UK seems to be catching up with the likes of Tik Tok.

Elsewhere Central Banks in across the globe are trying to fend off digital currencies.

Paul Lewis isn’t best pleased about the FCA’s handling of the Park First fallout.

And finally Jim Bianco shares new data showing Americans’ personal income over the last year, and the effects of giant government stimulus as it stands right now.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

 

 

 

 

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • To improve diversity, asset managers should rip up the rulebook on recruitment
    April 28, 2021

    Written by Apiramy Jeyarajah, Head of UK Wholesale at Aviva Investors For too long, the investment industry has relied on staid recruitment methods that maintain

  • The German challenger bank outpacing N26 and Revolut
    April 29, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Vivid Money, the German challenger bank, is drumming up VC interest and posing serious competition to UK

  • EY steps down as auditors to Southampton FC sponsor Kuflink
    April 28, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Today on Twitter, the Personal Finance Society (PFS), the largest professional body for individual financial advisers in

  • The UK Fund Managers that beat Warren Buffett
    April 28, 2021

    Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, shares his analysis on which UK Fund Managers have outperformed Warren Buffett.     The Berkshire Hathaway AGM is

  • Haatch Ventures appoints new Head of Marketing
    April 28, 2021

    Jessica Fox has joined Haatch Ventures as Head of Marketing and Investor Relations from Calculus Capital, having started her career in the HNW market at

  • Digital transformation is a legacy of Covid-19 for IFAs
    April 29, 2021

    New data from Vitality has revealed 89% of independent financial advisers (IFAs) are using some new form of technology as a result of Covid-19, with

  • Why every adviser firm needs to think like a media company
    April 29, 2021

    As clients become more tech-savvy, Faith Liversedge warns of the dangers of failing to make sure your advice business can stand out from the crowd

  • Why invest in platform technologies? Analysis from Deepbridge Capital
    April 28, 2021

    Medical technology innovation has become a significant focus for venture capital investment in the last ten years. The ageing population combined with the opportunity to

  • Life after COVID: this time it is different
    April 29, 2021

    Simon Brazier, fund manager of  Ninety One’s UK Alpha Fund, writes on the outlook for the UK equities for 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated many of

  • Sunday newspaper round-up: GlaxoSmithKline, Rare Earths, Amazon
    May 2, 2021

    Top investors in Glaxo Smith Kline are piling pressure on Dame Emma Walmsley after the activist New York hedge fund Elliott Management was revealed to

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine