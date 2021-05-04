1/3 of all Americans’ personal income over the last year was posted to them by the government

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Today on Twitter, the Wall Street Journal lauds TikTok as “the place to go for financial advice if you’re a young adult,” while the account @TikTokInvestors offers a pretty pertinent rebuttal. Elsewhere awkward questions for the FCA over the £230m Park First investment scandal and Jim Bianco shares fascinating new data on American’s personal income over the last year.

First, some have disagreed with the Wall Street Journal’s headline.

And to give you a flavour of what you might be missing out on, here is @TikTokInvestors promoted post for today.

Meanwhile, the state of Fintech in the UK seems to be catching up with the likes of Tik Tok.

Welcome to fintech 2021 pic.twitter.com/aagWvs0uqR — Robert Collings (@RobertCollings_) May 3, 2021

Elsewhere Central Banks in across the globe are trying to fend off digital currencies.

From the Bahamas to Britain, the world's biggest banks are issuing digital currencies to fend off the threat of cryptocurrencies. But how are they different? https://t.co/RxXslmxKRM — euronews (@euronews) May 4, 2021

Paul Lewis isn’t best pleased about the FCA’s handling of the Park First fallout.

Why is @TheFCA negotiating with a man who is a serial promoter of investment scandals? https://t.co/jz9ILpWMRx — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) May 4, 2021

And finally Jim Bianco shares new data showing Americans’ personal income over the last year, and the effects of giant government stimulus as it stands right now.

"Mailed money" has changed the personal income landscape of the US. PI shot up to $24 trillion, 27% yoy. We have never seen anything close to this before. Wages are the largest component of PI. Econ argue against inflation without wage gains, stimulus has filled that gap. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/vP6caLajhN — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) May 4, 2021

