3D investing publish their 13th issue of ‘The Good Investment Review’

The Good Investment Review, the twice-yearly publication compiled by Square Mile’s 3D Investing offering insight and analysis of the world of responsible investment, has been released today.

The focus of this, the 13th issue of the Good Investment Review, is on evidencing how Responsible Investment funds are helping to create a more sustainable world and fairer society and includes insight from eleven fund groups on how this can be addressed.

It also contains a review of the performance of Responsible Investment funds, as well as highlights the funds rated by 3D Investing’s team of analysts.

Anna Mercer, Head of 3D Research, said, “Responsible Investment (RI) can be an incredible force for good, but while it is straightforward to demonstrate the financial performance of a fund, it is more challenging to benchmark a fund’s positive contribution to society and the environment.

“The latest issue of the Good Investment Review includes insight from eleven investment groups at the forefront of Responsible Investment discussing the need for transparency and robust reporting frameworks to help identify the funds that are a force for good and to highlight any instances of greenwashing.

“At a time when RI funds are facing headwinds in markets driven by the sorts of businesses which are typically under-represented in their portfolios, the need to evidence the positive impact these strategies can have on society and the environment is even more pressing. Societal trends, the transition to net zero and greater calls to protect the environment are all factors which are likely to determine the ongoing viability of businesses as well as sectors as a whole.

“RI funds look set to benefit from these themes over the long term, despite any short-term challenges, while funds that are not aligned with this major shift in investor sentiment are likely to suffer as they find themselves on the wrong side of flows in capital markets.”