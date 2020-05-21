peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council announces resignation. John Hargreaves is moving forward with suit against PWC to the tune of £135 million. Questions over chancellor Sunak’s Future Fund asked. Covid crisis continues to hammer global economy a US real estate plumits 71% and EU prepare to present Recovery Fund.

Simon Dingemans steps aside after prevented from taking additional roles that may have conflicted with his public sector work.

The UK's embattled audit watchdog suffered another embarrassing setback today when its chairman of just eight months told its board he was resigning. Full story here:https://t.co/BvqXklmIgP — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) May 20, 2020

John Hargreaves goes ahead with suit against PWC, sueing for £135 million.

The founder of Matalan sues PricewaterhouseCoopers for £135m, claims the firm gave him bad advice on avoiding UK taxes as he moved to Monaco.

More evidence of PwC facilitating tax dodging.

I have no sympathy for either. A Plague on Both Your Houses.https://t.co/lYJ92eTUhb — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) May 20, 2020

Check Warner highlights a potential funding gap for start ups struggling through Covid-crisis.

Hearing that there were over 900 applications worth over £450m for the #FutureFund on the *first day*. This £ is supposed to last to Sept. Most apps from VCs which were already prepared before the launch. I really hope some £ has been ring-fenced for seed & pre-seed. 🤯 — Check Warner (@checkwarner) May 21, 2020

Commercial real estate has collapsed in the US, IFA Magazine will be publishing an article on housing market later today.

Commercial real estate transactions in the U.S. plunged 71% in April to the lowest level in a decade https://t.co/dH5bNcHvk2 — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) May 21, 2020

The European Recovery Fund will be announced next week, the article embeded has an interesting perspective, check it out.

I wrote about the importance of the Macron-Merkel proposal in the @FT today. The next key event is May 27, when the European Commission is supposed to present the formal proposal for the Recovery Fund. Watch out!#fiscalunion #FutureOfTheEuro $EURUSDhttps://t.co/5jDyE7zm1K — Jens Nordvig (@jnordvig) May 21, 2020

