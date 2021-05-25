X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Bank of England notified National Crime Agency about Sanjeev Gupta in 2019

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
May 25, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
Share this story
Share this story

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey reveals the Bank’s Prudential Regulatory Authority notified the National Crime Agency about Sanjeev Gupta’s Wyland Bank in 2019, as well as the serious fraud office in 2020. Everywhere else on Twitter: Crypto.

 

Andy Verity, the journalist who called the 2007 housing bubble, shares the details about BofE/ Gupta revaltion.

Paul Lewis shares his analysis on the situation, as well as sharing the whole spread in the Times.

Meanwhile the head of the strategic research unit at Schroders posits the BofE may have had its headhunter budget cut.

Robin Wigglesworth of the FT shows data showing quad over 2020.

Meanwhile everyone else discusses Crypto. Jim Bianco maintains his belief in the change the world will see from Crytpo.

Elsewhere Avacado is pumping.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine