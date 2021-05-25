Bank of England notified National Crime Agency about Sanjeev Gupta in 2019

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey reveals the Bank’s Prudential Regulatory Authority notified the National Crime Agency about Sanjeev Gupta’s Wyland Bank in 2019, as well as the serious fraud office in 2020. Everywhere else on Twitter: Crypto.

Andy Verity, the journalist who called the 2007 housing bubble, shares the details about BofE/ Gupta revaltion.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has just revealed that the Bank's Prudential Regulatory Authority notified the National Crime Agency of concerns about Sanjeev Gupta's Wyelands Bank in the autumn of 2019 and the Serious Fraud Office in February 2020. — Andy Verity (@andyverity) May 24, 2021

Paul Lewis shares his analysis on the situation, as well as sharing the whole spread in the Times.

The Bank of England knew it was dodgy but loans were made to steel firm pic.twitter.com/n5FcgdXkrY — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile the head of the strategic research unit at Schroders posits the BofE may have had its headhunter budget cut.

The Bank of England is advertising for a chief economist on LinkedIn. Budget for headhunters must have taken a hit. pic.twitter.com/yN94Sj9mjk — Duncan Lamont (@DuncanLamont2) May 24, 2021

Robin Wigglesworth of the FT shows data showing quad over 2020.

Nice Morgan Stanley chart showing the 2010-2017 quant boom, and the winter that followed (and the frigid 2020). pic.twitter.com/IbzQfO2HqD — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile everyone else discusses Crypto. Jim Bianco maintains his belief in the change the world will see from Crytpo.

I have never promoted a coin in public. I have said the entire space will be transformational for the financial industry. I still believe that. Pumping coins makes everyone look away from the changes that are coming. That is what matters to me. 1/5 — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) May 23, 2021

Elsewhere Avacado is pumping.

Avocados have been a better store of value than Bitcoin during this rout. pic.twitter.com/YkTTabRwSu — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) May 24, 2021

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG