Big UK companies seem to be abusing the government’s Coronavirus relief funds.

Journalist @Tabby_Kinder brought to light a meeting held between the UK’s largest accounting firms yesterday. KPMG, PWC, Deloitte and EY discussed paying partners millions despite furgloughing staff. This has brought together interesting comments over the last 24 hours.

The UK’s largest accounting firms held a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss whether their bruised reputations could handle them using the gov furlough scheme while paying partners a million pounds a year. The corporate equivalent of the Premier League

https://t.co/1xlEN6d6AY — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) April 7, 2020

@mikegalsworthy tweets simply “Don’t buy at @Tesco.” Galsworthy responds to the news Tesco has handed investors £900 million – even though the company enjoyed a £585 million business rates relief holiday.

Well this is easy: Don’t buy at ⁦@Tesco⁩ “Tesco has defended its decision to hand investors a total £900 million in dividends despite taking £585 million from the government’s business rates relief holiday.” https://t.co/x4wxMLZkfx — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 8, 2020

This news comes as Tesco shares have been hit, along with the rest of the FTSE 100. As hopes of a Coronavirus slowdown are dashed.

The FTSE 100 has fallen as hopes of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic faded. Read more @FundFanatic https://t.co/fD4t0k98OI — Citywire (@Citywire) April 8, 2020

@CityAm scoop reveals that small companies are the real losers in this current economic enviroment.

Exclusive: Just 2,000 UK firms given coronavirus business loans. The latest data, obtained by @CityAM, shows 52,710 phone enquiries and 256,483 online enquiries had been made by yesterday. Yet only 2,022 loans had been approved and £291.9m given out.

https://t.co/eR3ixZiOyO — Christian May (@ChristianJMay) April 7, 2020

