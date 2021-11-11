X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Check out the highlights from our latest MPS Selection and Reporting Webinar – investment experts lift the lid

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
November 11, 2021
in Events, News
Share this story
Share this story

IFA Magazine’s latest webinar has, yet again, proved very popular with advisers and paraplanners. For today’s gathering, we invited expert MPS managers to explore in some detail the processes and strategies involved in this important investment sector. The experts entered a full, frank and highly eloquent discussion about not only what they do but also how and why they do it. They also gave us a very broad insight into where they see the biggest opportunities and risks in the current market environment.

The webinar was ably chaired by Chris Curtis, part of the Business Development team at ARC. Chris was joined by Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director at JM Finn; Alex Funk, Chief Investment Officer at Schroders; and Chris Bishun, Investment Solutions Director at Brooks Macdonald. Our thanks go to Chris and all our experts for their time today and for giving us such a clear look behind the scenes as to what is driving investment into and within MPS.

You can catch up with all the discussions and watch the webinar HERE

Here are just a few pointers as to some of the themes discussed to whet your appetite:

  • Incorporating ESG into the MPS process.  All managers were united in their views of how important ESG has become – and that’s not just about COP26. An enlightened discussion took place highlighting how it was new money coming through from intermediaries into sustainable investments – it’s not just about switching out of more traditional investments. Demand is definitely increasing, particularly with younger demographics.  MPS from an ESG perspective clearly is adapting and definitions, clarifications and communication about exactly what clients what is key – and it is certainly not a ‘one size fits all’ matter.
  • Communicating with clients and the opportunities in the MPS space. Experts highlighted how providers and intermediaries are working together. They reminded us how information is flowing on a regular basis, how meaningful discussions are taking place and strong relationships are established. It’s a partnership approach. In this way, MPS is clearly becoming more and more integrated as a core element of the financial advice proposition to clients as the wide range of services reflects its importance.
  • The current & future environment around the MPS process. There was a candid assessment of the risks and opportunities which the managers are currently seeing.
  • The current market outlook – where are the biggest risks and biggest opportunities that managers are seeing? Our experts’ views on the market outlook was particularly enlightening – even discussion of the so called ‘Pret a Manger’ index courtesy of JM Finn’s Colquhoun! And if you want to know about TINA or even TRINA, it’s worth tuning in. As you’d expect, the inflationary situation gets a lot of air time –and experts are even talking turkey and Santa. We’ll leave it to your imagination until you can catch up with the full conversation yourself.
  • Alternative investments and how to incorporate them into MPS. Given the negativity around bonds, this theme engaged a lively discussion as the managers highlighted just how they are allocating “non cash, bonds and equity” exposure and maximising diversification.

Click here to watch the webinar

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine