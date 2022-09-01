CII supports launch of T Levels

The Chartered Insurance Institute has teamed up with Pearson to support the launch of T Levels, a new route into a rewarding career in the insurance and personal finance profession.

The 125-year-old professional body is part of the panel that validate content for the two-year Finance T Level courses, which follow-on from GCSEs and are equivalent to three A levels.

The CII has endorsed the Insurance T Level, which will be offered to college students by education company Pearson, the largest awarding organisation in the UK.

Originally launched in September 2020, T Levels have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of the insurance and financial services professions and prepares students for work, further training, or study.

T Levels offer students a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience during a work placement of at least 315 hours, which equates to approximately 45 days.

Finance T levels were first launched in September 2022 and consist of a placement within the profession across nine weeks and include occupational specialist learning covering knowledge of insurance practice, investments, wealth management, financial compliance, and risk analysis.

Manuel Thompson-Oloko, early careers manager of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “T Levels offer employers the opportunity to help shape the behaviours, enablers and technical expertise of budding students who have made the choice to study an insurance specific qualification, and ultimately creating a pipeline of future talent for our profession.

“The T-Levels aim to reach talent before they have formed definitive career paths at university, embed a value and expectation of professional learning from the earliest opportunity, improve socio-economic diversity of our talent attraction by reducing the focus on those who have been able to gain higher education qualifications and provide the right students for placements within businesses, brokered by the CII.”

Suzanne Hall, Head of Product at Pearson said “Pearson are really pleased that the Chartered Insurance Institute have decided to join us in supporting T Level in Finance students. For students wishing to undertake the Insurance Occupational Specialism, knowing that CII support the qualifications content will give them the confidence the knowledge, skills, and behaviours they are learning are appropriate for the industry sector and valued by employers.”

Alan Vallance, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “Attracting and retaining top talent is key to the future success of the insurance and financial planning profession. We are proud to work with Pearson to provide yet another route into a rewarding career, where you can improve the public’s financial resilience and help individuals achieve their life goals.”