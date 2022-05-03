X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Diversity and inclusion in uncertain times

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
May 3, 2022
in Featured, News, Podcasts, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

In this episode of Financial Insight Thembeka Stemela Dagbo, Lead Fund Manager of M&G‘s Diversity and Inclusion Fund, talks about diversity and inclusion in an inflationary environment.

Click here to listen via Spotify

Click here to listen via Apple Podcasts

Click here for more information about M&G Investments

 

 

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine