Black Lives Matter protests swept the UK over the weekend whilst investment companies published solidarity. Global markets start the week less bullish as Hong Kong finds itself in the eye of a politcal storm. Scandal grips EY and Wirecard boss continues to find himself in hot water.

The Economist visualise fascinating data on Hong Kong’s $10trn economy, that finds itself in the midst of a geopolitcal storm.

European market rally starts to drag.

European stock rally takes step back as tech, healthcare drag https://t.co/k6Ca1YRk8P pic.twitter.com/C2wu5BwcT7 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2020

Though not totally relevant to a finance round-up it was hard to avoid the jubilent, though controversial, scenes in Bristol whilst browsing Twitter.

#Bristol statue of Edward Colston has been pulled down and pushed into the harbour during the #BlackLivesMattter march pic.twitter.com/ME1yxAhw7G — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) June 7, 2020

Many companies in the financial sector have come out in solidairty with peaceful protests and larger conversations around race in the financial sector.

If we stand together against racism, we can address many of the injustices & inequalities in our society. We’re proud to unite behind the #IAM campaign because we care. Only by working together can we bring about change.” Doug Sharp, Senior Managing Director & Head of EMEA. — Invesco EMEA (@InvescoEMEA) June 5, 2020

Tabby Kinder and Dan McCrumb suggest EY “have drawn scrutiny to whether the central controls that guard the behaviour of its auditors around the world are failing.”

“Our audit of Wirecard’s 2019 accounts is ongoing,” EY said. “We have not formed an audit opinion and cannot confirm any conclusions.”https://t.co/nBazrTM1Du

CEO Markus Braun on April 28:“E&Y informed us this morning that they have no problem at all to sign off the audit 2019.” — Dan McCrum (@FD) June 8, 2020

Dan McCrum continues to tweet developing Wirecard story.

Wirecard: "in connection with ad hoc news preceding the publication of the KPMG report on the special audit, today the company's premises were searched. The investigations are not targeting the company, but the members of its management board. The company is fully cooperating." — Dan McCrum (@FD) June 5, 2020

