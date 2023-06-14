Fidelity International publishes 2023 Sustainable Investing Report

Fidelity Internatio­­­nal has published its annual Sustainable Investing Report 2023 entitled Nature Positive.

The report details Fidelity’s approach to sustainable investing and progress made in 2022 across key areas of ESG. As an asset manager, Fidelity remains committed to its role in mitigating climate change and through this report recognises nature’s part in achieving net zero and the power of effective governance to drive systemic change.

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International, comments:“Despite the huge geopolitical and inflationary challenges that beset economies in 2022, sustainable investing continues to evolve at pace and our approach is evolving with it as systemic themes like nature take on greater prominence. With approximately half of global GDP either moderately or highly dependent on nature we recognise that the reversal of nature loss is critical to ensuring the long-term prosperity of the world’s global economy.”

Key highlights from the report include:

o Updated our Sustainable Investing Beliefs to reflect the evolution in our approach to active ownership and introduced an Influence Framework to identify opportunities to engage with stakeholders on systemically-important themes over a multi-year timeframe (pages 28-30)

o Continued to develop our proprietary ESG tools to support ESG integration with the roll out of our climate ratings and SDG tool and our ESG ratings currently covering around 4,000 companies (page 19)

o Voted at 4,090 company meetings including against management 44% of the time, and engaged with 1,548 companies worldwide (further breakdown on page 37)

o Launched Fidelity’s thermal coal thematic engagement programme designed to accelerate the phase out of thermal coal by 2030 in OECD markets and 2040 globally in line with the IEA net zero by 2050 scenario (page 32)

o Developed Fidelity’s Deforestation Framework to help us meet our best-efforts commitment to address the risks of commodity-driven deforestation in our investment portfolios by 2025 and our net zero goal of halving investment portfolio emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 (page 33)

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE REPORT