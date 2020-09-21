@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Leaked documents reveal suspicious European banking behaviour worth over £1.5trn. JP Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and others involved.

Deutsche Welle report Deutsche Bank facilitated money laundering across the world.

The #FinCENFiles reveal German banks are among those facilitating suspected money laundering across the world. $1.3 trillion of suspicious money flowed through Deutsche Bank accounts, according to the leaked documents. pic.twitter.com/wQ2Q3SYQxY — DW News (@dwnews) September 21, 2020

HSBC embroiled in £62m Ponzi scheme.

BBC News – FinCEN Files: HSBC moved Ponzi scheme millions despite warning https://t.co/Xph1riBk0H — Mark Taber (@MarkTaber_FII) September 20, 2020

HSBC share prices tank to the lowest value in twenty five years.

HSBC falls to a 25-year low Monday. Here's how that looks also just in case, some hit songs at that time to underscore how long it's been since the share price was at this level. pic.twitter.com/8HBekiflxI — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) September 21, 2020

Across the board, European bank’s shares tumble today.

European bank shares tumble after leaked files unveil suspicious money flows worth over $2 trillion https://t.co/tCJwm64Hvz — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 21, 2020

Buzzfeed News broke the story on Sunday.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 The FinCEN Files An explosive cache of secret documents reveal how criminals use the world’s biggest banks to finance terror and death, and the government doesn’t stop it.

#FinCENFILES – a BuzzFeed News and ICIJ investigation

https://t.co/yXdlkH1Yun — Richard Holmes (@Richard_AHolmes) September 20, 2020

In other news, UK banks in talks for joint recovery of £35bn Bounce Back Loans.

Banks in talks about joint recovery of £35bn Bounce Back Loans https://t.co/53ftkPIkgH — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) September 19, 2020

