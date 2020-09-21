@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.
Leaked documents reveal suspicious European banking behaviour worth over £1.5trn. JP Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and others involved.
Deutsche Welle report Deutsche Bank facilitated money laundering across the world.
The #FinCENFiles reveal German banks are among those facilitating suspected money laundering across the world.
$1.3 trillion of suspicious money flowed through Deutsche Bank accounts, according to the leaked documents. pic.twitter.com/wQ2Q3SYQxY
— DW News (@dwnews) September 21, 2020
HSBC embroiled in £62m Ponzi scheme.
BBC News – FinCEN Files: HSBC moved Ponzi scheme millions despite warning https://t.co/Xph1riBk0H
— Mark Taber (@MarkTaber_FII) September 20, 2020
HSBC share prices tank to the lowest value in twenty five years.
HSBC falls to a 25-year low Monday. Here's how that looks also just in case, some hit songs at that time to underscore how long it's been since the share price was at this level. pic.twitter.com/8HBekiflxI
— David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) September 21, 2020
Across the board, European bank’s shares tumble today.
European bank shares tumble after leaked files unveil suspicious money flows worth over $2 trillion https://t.co/tCJwm64Hvz
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 21, 2020
Buzzfeed News broke the story on Sunday.
🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨
The FinCEN Files
An explosive cache of secret documents reveal how criminals use the world’s biggest banks to finance terror and death, and the government doesn’t stop it.
#FinCENFILES – a BuzzFeed News and ICIJ investigation
https://t.co/yXdlkH1Yun
— Richard Holmes (@Richard_AHolmes) September 20, 2020
In other news, UK banks in talks for joint recovery of £35bn Bounce Back Loans.
Banks in talks about joint recovery of £35bn Bounce Back Loans https://t.co/53ftkPIkgH
— APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) September 19, 2020
