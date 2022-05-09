IFA Magazine’s Mental Health Awareness Week Podcast: a hugely powerful and insightful discussion with Michelle Hoskin, Standards International

Mental Health is a subject very close to the heart of Michelle Hoskin – as you’ll hear first hand when you listen to this powerful conversation.

In it, IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread and Rebecca Tomes talk to Michelle about why she believes that self care and awareness of mental health issues are such critical tools for advisers in the fight for mental health – and why it matters so much.

We really loved this conversation with Michelle and we hope you do too.

The Workplace Wellbeing Standard of Excellence™: As mentioned during our podcast discussion, Michelle and her team at Standards International are in the early stages of gathering interest for the new certification scheme to ISO 45003. For more information on this visit: https://standardsinternational.co.uk/certification/iso-45003/

Mental Health First Aider Training: also mentioned during the discussion is the value of completing this. For more information please visit:

https://www.sja.org.uk/courses/workplace-mental-health-first-aid/?gclid=CjwKCAjw9-KTBhBcEiwAr19ig0sPNqiWKDCZZFHbozamyxeLWaQQxRPU7zoXPNdmHUGrCk1WUWnITBoCoN8QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds