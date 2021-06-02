In 2020 G7 nations committed more than $189 billion to support coal, oil and gas

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Today on Twitter, schadenfreude over JD Wetherspoons founder (and ardent Brexiteer) Tim Martin calling for more EU migration to tackle bar staff shortage. Elsewhere Adam Tooze shares astounding data revealing, “between January 2020 and March 2021, G7 nations committed more than US$189 billion to support coal, oil and gas, while clean forms of energy received only $147 billion.” In the UK Fin-fluencer accused of misleading 3.7m followers.

First Josephine Cumbo shares announcement, BlackRock will take the outsource CIO responsibility of British Airways £21.5bn pension schemes.

NEW: British Airways Pensions has selected BlackRock as the outsourced chief investment officer for its £21.5bn pension schemes. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) June 2, 2021

Online fashion reselling platform Depop is being acquired by Etsy for $1.62bn, and has reportedly generous options for staff. Isabel Woodford writes on why equity for employees is important and which European multi-billion companies are the stingiest.

https://twitter.com/i_woodford/status/1400048538101465092

Geordie shore star and nascent Fin-fluencer accused of misleading 3.7m followers.

Would you take #debt advice from an #influencer? Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has been slammed by the ASA for (a) misleadingly telling her 3.7m Instagram followers they could wipe off 85% of their debt by using a lead-generating firm and (b) not revealing it was a paid-for #ad pic.twitter.com/e7KGkeW70k — simon read (@simonnread) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, many pundits are discussing Tim Martin, the JD Wetherspoons founder, calling for more EU migration.

How it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/EiaCv4YwHr — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 1, 2021

Adam Tooze shares data from tearfund report, showing giant inflows into fossil fuels during what many have labeled a green recovery.

In 2020 g7 countries have allocated >$189bn of pandemic recovery funds in support of fossil fuels = more than half of $372bn support given to fossil producing and consuming sectors. @CamillaHodgson @Tearfundhttps://t.co/YLof8s3Zxjhttps://t.co/zfxJ4wYgoS pic.twitter.com/LGkuwOK3yc — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) June 2, 2021

And finally, Katie Greifield comments on Elon Musk’s chip shortage commentary.

this could have been tweeted by anyone on FinTwit. amazin https://t.co/K0J7nII8Bg — Katie Greifeld (@kgreifeld) June 2, 2021

