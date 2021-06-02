X

In 2020 G7 nations committed more than $189 billion to support coal, oil and gas

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
June 2, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Today on Twitter, schadenfreude over JD Wetherspoons founder (and ardent Brexiteer) Tim Martin calling for more EU migration to tackle bar staff shortage. Elsewhere Adam Tooze shares astounding data revealing, “between January 2020 and March 2021, G7 nations committed more than US$189 billion to support coal, oil and gas, while clean forms of energy received only $147 billion.” In the UK Fin-fluencer accused of misleading 3.7m followers.

First Josephine Cumbo shares announcement, BlackRock will take the outsource CIO responsibility of British Airways £21.5bn pension schemes.

Online fashion reselling platform Depop is being acquired by Etsy for $1.62bn, and has reportedly generous options for staff. Isabel Woodford writes on why equity for employees is important and which European multi-billion companies are the stingiest.

Geordie shore star and nascent Fin-fluencer accused of misleading 3.7m followers.

Meanwhile, many pundits are discussing Tim Martin, the JD Wetherspoons founder, calling for more EU migration.

Adam Tooze shares data from tearfund report, showing giant inflows into fossil fuels during what many have labeled a green recovery.

And finally, Katie Greifield comments on Elon Musk’s chip shortage commentary.

