Boris Johnson unveils the government’s back to work plan today. The announcement comes as China’s staggering economic recovery revealed.

Tabby Kinder reports on Wirecard fraud suit getting dismissed by High Court.

The judge reasoned that because the company was advised by 'reputable lawyers' at Linklaters, a fraud was unlikely? Erm, what…. Enron and Madoff of course didn't have lawyers or accountants 🤔🤔 https://t.co/je0UUlDtnV — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) July 16, 2020

Boris Johnson sets out the UK’s back to work plan.

'A decent starting point' – but concerns remain Business leaders react to Boris Johnson's return to workplace speech. Live updates below:https://t.co/5U8nuAn1Ir — BusinessLive (@businesslive) July 17, 2020

China’s economic recovery is something every government hopes to emulate.

The latest official Chinese GDP figures imply the Chinese economy has now recovered ALL the activity lost during the Covid crisis earlier in the year… pic.twitter.com/vLpzuKRzky — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) July 17, 2020

Elsewhere the Euro Zone saw 0.3% inflation.

Euro zone inflation confirmed at 0.3% year/year in June https://t.co/ypI0AWItFS pic.twitter.com/D2ZYxPR6q9 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 17, 2020

Jim Marous struck a nerve with his article – “empty banks don’t help a community.”

Spot-on analysis from @JimMarous But it’s not just the OCC that needs convincing. There are many consumer advocacy groups who buy into the “we need branches” viewpoint. https://t.co/8kloOmcpCL — Ron Shevlin (@rshevlin) July 16, 2020

And finally, New Model Adviser takes a comprehensive look at Unbiased new price plan.

If you use, have used, or are thinking of going back to, Unbiased, then you must read this piece by Phil. Absolutely brilliant work, and laid out really, really clearly. Also props to @laurapurkess for putting in the tables: https://t.co/xphgKemMow — Oliver Smith (@93_smithereens) July 17, 2020

