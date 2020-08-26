@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

JP Morgan staff will alternate between home-work and the office permanently, raising questions for its long term effects on the urban economy. Meanwhile, Dame Elizabeth Gloster publicly criticises the FCA over the London Capital & Finance scandal.

Kalyeena Makortoff shares details of the London Capital & Finance story.

The London Capital & Finance inquiry is delayed again after the FCA belatedly dumped 3,500 documents with investigators last month More than 11,000 mini-bond investors must now wait until late November for answers over whether the FCA could have done more to protect them — Kalyeena Makortoff (@kalyeena) August 25, 2020

Dame Elizabeth Gloster criticises FCA handling of her inquiry into the £237 million investment scandal.

Former judge criticises “unacceptable” failings at the Financial Conduct Authority that have delayed her investigation into the regulator’s role in the £237m London Capital & Finance investment scandal https://t.co/j4bK8ttc2d — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) August 26, 2020

Consumer campaigner, Mark Taber, continues his probe into the FCA’s complaints scheme.

This fiasco encapsulates why @theFCA should not be allowed to water down its existing Complaints Scheme as it is proposing to do. @theFCA is more concerned with CYA than consumer protection & that must change. https://t.co/IEstGTO2bK — Mark Taber (@MarkTaber_FII) August 25, 2020

JP Morgan says its staff will alternate between working from home and the office.

JP Morgan says workers will now permanently alternate between office and remote work, i.e. even after Covid has gone. Here comes the new normal and, presumably, new cities … — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) August 25, 2020

Chris Shaw shares his opinion on the matter, highlighting larger economic implications.

Strong but highly sobering report by @BBCSimonJack on @BBCr4today this morning. "No plan for a return to the office for millions of staff." The implications for retail and commuter & office worker dependent businesses are only too obvious.#r4today https://t.co/uw349Hp7wR — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) August 26, 2020

Sabastian Payne, of the FT, tweets a lighter take.

Second day in a row visiting central London for meetings and the capital is clearly opened up. Restaurants and cafes are almost back to normal levels, Tube busier than anytime since February and shops are no longer barren. The Treasury might be breathing a little easier. — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) August 25, 2020

And finally, the Eat out to Help Out Scheme proves very popular, garnering cross-party support.

Most Britons (59%) support extending the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to cover September as well. This includes 77% of those who've used the scheme, and even those who haven't would back such a move by 43% to 28%. It also has cross-party support.https://t.co/LksmtLtsDl pic.twitter.com/d75Ajw5pHp — YouGov (@YouGov) August 26, 2020

