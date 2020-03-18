With the release of MiFID II and the advice gap closing it can feel like doors are closing… but there’s an open door that’s often overlooked.

Assisting your clients with their currency requirements is not an advisory service and it’s not a service you will be conducting yourself, but it’s a simple value add – you just introduce your client to an international money transfer provider.

There are a variety of companies out there that provide currency transfer services, but IFA Magazine have been working with TorFX since 2013.

TorFX specialise in supporting advisers and their Wealth Management Team currently support over 7,600 financial advisers. They regularly exhibit and present at CPD meetings and pride themselves in their professional, proactive approach.

Their clients love them too – they have an ‘Excellent’ Trustscore on TrustPilot and have won the Moneyfacts Consumer Award for International Money Transfer Provider of the Year for five years running (2016 – 2020). They’ve also won the overall award for Best Customer Service four times.

As we’re seeing so much volatility in the currency market, we’re sharing 12 case studies showing the top reasons that your clients are transferring international funds to help highlight areas where you can add more value to your offering.

This month we are looking at the 3rd most popular reason for currency transfer – investments.

For UK-based investments clients may need to:

Liquefy overseas assets or transfer international savings to fund it

Draw down on the investment and transfer funds into a foreign currency

For overseas investments they may need to:

Liquefy UK assets or transfer domestic savings to fund it

Draw down on the investment and transfer funds into their domestic currency

Receive foreign currency dividends