M&G makes PruFund-style proposition available to Irish investors for the first time

M&G plc today announced that it has partnered with New Ireland Assurance to make its PruFund-style proposition available to retail investors in Ireland.

Future+ is a new family of global multi-asset funds delivering ‘smoothed’ outcomes, which is designed to replicate the success of M&G plc’s flagship PruFund range outside the UK. Future+ uses the same investment team and capabilities underpinning the firm’s £133 billion With-Profits fund.

Designed to meet our European distribution partners’ changing needs and provide their end-customers with an attractive first step into investing, the Future+ range offers retail investors access to a well-established, vast pool of diversified public and private assets through its exposure to Prudential With-Profits global assets.

M&G has a 20-year plus track record of investing in private and alternative assets and the Future+ range will utilise this capability by also investing in assets including Private Equity, Real Estate and Infrastructure.

An innovative proposition, M&G’s Future+ family of funds uses a built-in mechanism which has been carefully designed to help reduce short-term volatility, known as ‘smoothing’.

Clare Bousfield, Managing Director Retail & Savings, M&G plc says: “The launch in Ireland expands our Future+ range in Europe and marks an important milestone for our business, building on our Italian launch earlier this year. It addresses two of M&G’s key strategic priorities, growing our business outside the UK and further strengthening our partnership with leading European players.

“The With-Profits Fund has been helping UK retail investors manage and grow their money for decades and we are excited to be able to now offer these capabilities to customers in Ireland.”