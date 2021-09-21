In this video, Mike Morrow the Chief Commercial Officer for the Financial advice and investment network, The Openwork Partnership, sits down with IFA Magazine Editor Sue Whitbread.

Morrow covers a lot of ground in this interview, from The Openwork Partnership’s rebranding from Openwork, the pandemic, and the future growth of the brand and business.

Mike joined The Openwork Partnership in July 2015 as Wealth Director from his position of Sales & Marketing Director at Ascentric.

This is the first of a two part series.